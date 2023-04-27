MT4 to Discord Signals

5

[MT5 Version] [Telegram Signals

MT4 to Discord Signals

Connect your broker account with Discord and stop missing important notifications. 

  • Would you like to receive Discord notifications?
  • Are you looking for a simple way to share trade signals with your followers?
  • Do you need to start documenting your trades with an automated trading diary?

This utility is simple to use and supports a wide variety of settings:

  • Pick your desired Discord channel and enter its webhook URL
  • Get notified when orders are placed, modified, executed, closed… or any combination of states
  • Choose to receive a screenshot of the chart if you’d like
  • Filter for your preferred symbols and magic numbers
  • Use the predefined message format or customize it to make it your own
  • And much more!
Before using the EA, you need to allow WebRequest for the following https -> discord.com


İncelemeler 2
DWC747
19
DWC747 2023.05.10 08:03 
 

Software works exactly as stated, and is doing a great job, I found it easy to use, and the developer responded quickly to my questions, Great Software and Great Service so happy to give this 5 stars

