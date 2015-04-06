Homeclickfinance


    HOMECLICKFINANCE.PRO PRODUCTS:

    🚨🚨🛑🚨🚨 ONLY BUY/ORDER THIS PRODUCT ON MARKET.COM for your OWN SAFETY.

    WARNING IF YOU NEED THE ORINGINAL PRODUCT TO BACKTEST ON A DOMO ACCOUNT, PLEASE INBOX ME FOR A DOMO ACCOUNT.


    1. HomeClickfinance.Pro (Holly Grail) 💹💹💱💱💱Recommend💱💱💹💹 PRICE €120000
    2. HomeClickfinance.Pro (Elite Capital Manangement) - This is the best of all, it is 100% accurate. 💹💹💱💱💱Recommend💱💱💹💹   PRICE €60000
    3. 📍🚩HomeClickfinance.Pro (15 Minute) Available in MARKET for download USE ON 15 MINUTE TIME FRAME , this is the basic version that opens only one operation of was, note that the trailing stop is disabled for me to load in the market. 💱💱💹💹 (Best for a small account of $ 1000)  PRICE €7000
    4. Contact me to request any of the products listed above with the complete Robot configuration.
    • DESCRIPTION
    • MINIMUM ACCOUNT BALANCE: € 50,000 (to use in multiple currencies at the same time)
    • 4 HOUR TIME FRAME (Use on 4 hour time frame)
    • PURCHASE VERSION WORKS PERFECTLY.
    • MULTIPLE CURRENCY TRADING ROBOT: Trade all instruments in MetaTrader 4.
    • Minimum Lot 0.01 (for an Account Balance of € 50,000 depending on your ACCOUNT Average).
    • This robot is a multi-currency expert advisor that operates with all the instruments in the market watch in Metatrader 4, the robot is a multi-strategy robot that only operates when the market is very liquid. The Robot opens more than 300 trades / position when entering a trade, so it is very important not to use it on all instruments at the same time if you do not have the minimum account balance requirement and do not use it on an account balance of € 1000.
    • You can run the EA on VPS.
    • Physical Management. (Open multiple trades on a symbol at once so you don't have to worry about paying taxes, but it depends on your lot size or margin usage.)
    • The EA uses Stoploss, TakeProfit, Trailing Stop: (They are useful tools for risk management, but in a volatile market they can be useless, they are not respected, due to server problems they are not executed, etc.).
    • EXOTIC CURRENCIES: (It is recommended not to use the EA on exotic pairs because the margin is too large, exotic pairs sometimes have a margin higher than 500 pips).
    • Before using the EXPERT ADVISOR for autotrade, it is very important to update the TABLE of symbols that the Robot will use to trade).
    • USE the robot on a Spread of less than 100 pips.
    • Use the current default settings on the robot. (THE ONLY INPUT PARAMETER THAT CAN CHANGE IS THE LOT SIZE if you are using a large ACCOUNT BALANCE to trade).


    • ROBOT INPUT:
    • String to MQL platform:
    • Magic number:
    • Data and feeds:
    • Symbol string:
    • RISK MANAGEMENT:
    • Minimum lot:
    • LOT Maximum:
    • Margin StopOut:
    • Maximum open positive position:
    • Maximum negative position open:
    • Maximum lost position:
    • CONTROL EXECUTION SETTINGS:
    • Maximum Resume Time Lost:
    • TRADE ADJUSTMENT TIME:
    • Trading period 1:
    • Trading period 2:
    • Trading period 3:
    • Use Mql Time:
    • SLIP MANAGEMENT:
    • Slipplage:
    • STOPLOSS MANAGEMENT:
    • 5 minute stoploss:
    • BENEFITS MANAGEMENT:
    • 5 minute profit take:
    • TRAILING STOP MANAGEMENT:
    • Trailing stop:
    • When to start the route:
    • ERROR AND SYSTEM SETTINGS:
    • Terminalsleep:
    • SoundSignal:
    • Show record:
    • ShowPriceLabel:
    • LogoErrorbug
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    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
    Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Experts
    PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
    Mirror EA mt4
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
    Golden Moon Scalper
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    2.8 (5)
    Experts
    Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
    AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
    Achmad Fathoni
    5 (2)
    Experts
    AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
    EA Gold Stuff
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.7 (1091)
    Experts
    EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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