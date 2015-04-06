Homeclickfinance

🚨🚨🛑🚨🚨 ONLY BUY/ORDER THIS PRODUCT ON MARKET.COM for your OWN SAFETY.

WARNING IF YOU NEED THE ORINGINAL PRODUCT TO BACKTEST ON A DOMO ACCOUNT, PLEASE INBOX ME FOR A DOMO ACCOUNT.





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DESCRIPTION

MINIMUM ACCOUNT BALANCE: € 50,000 (to use in multiple currencies at the same time)

MINIMUM ACCOUNT BALANCE: € 50,000 (to use in multiple currencies at the same time) 4 HOUR TIME FRAME (Use on 4 hour time frame)

(Use on 4 hour time frame) PURCHASE VERSION WORKS PERFECTLY.



MULTIPLE CURRENCY TRADING ROBOT: Trade all instruments in MetaTrader 4.

Minimum Lot 0.01 (for an Account Balance of € 50,000 depending on your ACCOUNT Average).

This robot is a multi-currency expert advisor that operates with all the instruments in the market watch in Metatrader 4, the robot is a multi-strategy robot that only operates when the market is very liquid. The Robot opens more than 300 trades / position when entering a trade, so it is very important not to use it on all instruments at the same time if you do not have the minimum account balance requirement and do not use it on an account balance of € 1000.

You can run the EA on VPS.

Physical Management. (Open multiple trades on a symbol at once so you don't have to worry about paying taxes, but it depends on your lot size or margin usage.)

The EA uses Stoploss, TakeProfit, Trailing Stop: (They are useful tools for risk management, but in a volatile market they can be useless, they are not respected, due to server problems they are not executed, etc.).

EXOTIC CURRENCIES: (It is recommended not to use the EA on exotic pairs because the margin is too large, exotic pairs sometimes have a margin higher than 500 pips).

Before using the EXPERT ADVISOR for autotrade, it is very important to update the TABLE of symbols that the Robot will use to trade).

USE the robot on a Spread of less than 100 pips.

Use the current default settings on the robot. (THE ONLY INPUT PARAMETER THAT CAN CHANGE IS THE LOT SIZE if you are using a large ACCOUNT BALANCE to trade).



