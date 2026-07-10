YEKBAM Scalper: Engineering Precision in Algorithmic Trading

Welcome to YEKBAM Scalper. I don't just write code; I engineer trading systems. Approaching the financial markets requires the same discipline as building lasting physical structures. A successful algorithm needs a solid foundation, stress-tested logic, and an unbreakable risk management framework.

YEKBAM Scalper is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor built for the modern trader. It is not based on luck. It is heavily rooted in dynamic linear regression, moving average momentum, and strict mathematical rules.

Why YEKBAM Scalper? (Prop-Firm Ready) Modern trading, especially in Funded Accounts (Prop Firms), requires strict capital protection. This EA is armed with features to ensure your survival:

Drawdown (DD) Lock: Automatically stops searching for new trades if your balance drops below your custom safety limit.

Custom Balance Risking: Have a $100K account but only want to risk based on $10K? You can set a custom base capital for lot calculations.

Dynamic Trailing Stop & Breakeven: Secures profits the moment the market moves in your favor, tracking the price smoothly based on real-time ATR volatility.

On-Chart Dashboard: A sleek, modern UI panel directly on your chart showing live position status, entry, SL, TP, and dynamic channels.

How to Use (Simple Setup):

Attach to Chart: Drag and drop YEKBAM Scalper onto your preferred timeframe (e.g., M15). Select Your Language: From the Inputs menu, choose EN, TR, RU, or ZH for the on-chart dashboard. Set Your Risk: Choose your Risk % per trade (Default is 1%). Trading Hours: Adjust the broker server time for Session 1 and Session 2 to avoid high-spread rollover hours. Enable Auto-Trading: Turn on Algo Trading in MT5, and let the mathematics do the heavy lifting.

Conquer the markets with precision. Let YEKBAM handle the rest.





YEKBAM Scalper - Complete User



Manual (Settings Guide)



Welcome to the YEKBAM Scalper input parameters guide. Every setting in this EA has been

engineered to give you absolute control over your risk, trading hours, and capital protection.

Below is the detailed explanation of every adjustable parameter numbered sequentially from top

to bottom.



--- Language & UI ---

1. UI Language: Changes the text language of the on-chart dashboard and labels. Select your

preferred language (English, Turkish, Russian, Chinese) to ensure the interface is perfectly

clear to you.

2. Show Dashboard: Toggles the visibility of the YEKBAM Scalper panel on your chart. When

set to 'true', it displays live position data, SL/TP targets, and locking status.

3. Dashboard BG Color: Customizes the background color of the on-chart dashboard to match

your personal MT5 chart template.

4. Draw Channels/Labels: When enabled ('true'), the EA visually plots the dynamic linear

regression channel, EMAs, and exact entry/SL/TP labels directly on the chart for full

transparency.



--- Trading Hours ---

5. Use Time Filter: Activates or deactivates the trading session restrictions. Set to 'true' if you

want the EA to only execute trades during specific hours (highly recommended to protect your

account from high-spread midnight rollover hours).

6. Session 1 Start: Defines the opening hour of your first active trading window (Based on your

Broker's Server Time).

7. Session 1 End: Defines the closing hour of the first trading window.

8. Session 2 Start: Defines the opening hour of your second active trading window.



9. Session 2 End: Defines the closing hour of the second trading window.



--- Trend Layers ---

10. Macro Trend (EMA 200): Adjusts the period for the primary long-term trend filter. The EA

only looks for long positions if the price is above this line, and shorts if below.

11. Main Trend (EMA 50): Adjusts the period for the secondary trend confirmation, ensuring

short-term momentum aligns with the macro trend.

12. Fast Trigger (EMA 13): Adjusts the period for the fast pullback and entry trigger. It detects

precise entry points when the price retraces safely.



--- RSI Filter ---

13. Use RSI Filter: Enables an additional layer of volume and momentum verification using the

Relative Strength Index.

14. RSI Period: Adjusts the look-back period for the RSI indicator calculation.

15. RSI Center Level: Defines the baseline threshold. The RSI must cross this exact level to

confirm a valid trade direction.



--- MACD Filter ---

16. Use MACD Filter: Activates the MACD confirmation layer. This protects you against false

breakouts by checking if the MACD main line correctly crosses the signal line.

17. MACD Fast EMA: Sets the fast moving average period for the MACD calculation.

18. MACD Slow EMA: Sets the slow moving average period for the MACD calculation.

19. MACD Signal: Sets the smoothing period for the MACD signal line.



--- Dynamic Channel ---



20. Channel Length: Defines the number of past candles used to calculate the Dynamic Linear

Regression Channel.

21. Channel Deviation: Adjusts the standard deviation multiplier to set the width of the channel.

This protects your stop losses by placing them safely outside normal market noise.



--- Drawdown Protection (The Prop-Firm Shield) ---

22. Enable DD Protection: Your ultimate safety switch. If set to 'true', the EA actively monitors

your live account balance to prevent catastrophic losses.

23. Lock EA if Balance Drops Below: Sets your hard-stop limit. If your account balance falls

below this specific numeric value, the EA will completely lock itself and stop searching for new

trades. This is the most crucial setting to protect your Funded Accounts from violating maximum

drawdown rules.



--- Risk & Stop Loss ---

24. Risk Base: Determines how your lot size is calculated. Choose "Full Balance" to risk a

percentage of your total equity, or "Custom Balance" to base the risk on a hypothetical smaller

account size.

25. Custom Balance Target: If "Custom Balance" is selected above, the EA will calculate your

Risk % based *only* on this specified numeric amount, regardless of your actual total balance in

MT5.

26. Max Open Positions: Restricts the maximum number of simultaneous trades the EA can

hold at the exact same time. Prevents over-exposure.

27. Risk Per Trade %: Determines the exact percentage of your chosen Risk Base to risk on a

single trade.

28. Risk/Reward Ratio (TP): Sets the Take Profit distance as a multiplier of your Stop Loss. For

example, a value of 1.5 means the Take Profit target is 1.5 times larger than the Stop Loss risk.

29. SL Buffer ATR: Adds extra distance to your Stop Loss based on real-time market volatility

(ATR). This protects your trades from being stopped out by sudden "stop-hunting" wicks.



30. Max SL Distance ATR: Sets a maximum allowable distance for a Stop Loss. If the market is

too volatile and the calculated SL is too wide, the system pulls it back to this maximum limit.



--- Trailing Stop ---

31. Trailing Mode: Selects the behavior of your profit protection. Options include "Breakeven

Only", "Continuous Trailing", or "Step Trailing".

32. Breakeven Profit ATR: Defines how far into profit the price must move (measured in ATR)

before the EA moves the Stop Loss to the breakeven point. Note: YEKBAM locks 2% of the

targeted profit to ensure the trade doesn't close at 0.00 during minor fluctuations.

33. Trailing Start ATR: Defines the exact profit threshold required to trigger the dynamic trailing

stop mechanism.

34. Trailing Distance ATR: Sets how far behind the current price the Stop Loss will follow. A

wider distance gives the trade room to breathe; a tighter distance secures profit faster.

35. Trailing Step ATR: (Used only in Step Trailing mode) Sets the minimum distance the price

must move before the Stop Loss is updated and moved again.