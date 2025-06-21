Prime Gold HFT Ali

Best with XAUUSD - High frequency trading


Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please!

With default setting:

- Deposit: min 10k-20k money (USC or USD)

- Lot trade from 0.01

- Max DD: ~10-20%

- Profit: ~10-20% per month with default setting

- Leverage: best with 1:2000



Note:

- Best with spread max < 30

- Time frame: any

- Important: Contact Us before buy 

Support: Whatsapp +84879118113

Email: admin@primecapitalvn. com


Trailing Stop Prime
Nguyen Khac Diep
4.5 (2)
Utilities
A trailing stop loss is   a type of day-trading order that lets you set a maximum value or percentage of loss you can incur on a trade . If the security price rises or falls in your favor, the stop price moves with it. If the security price rises or falls against you, the stop stays in place. With this version, you can run trailing stoploss with currencies (ex start when profit more 1$, trailing stop with 2$...)
FREE
Ramdom Auto Trade Pro
Nguyen Khac Diep
Experts
Prime Algo_Random Auto Trade Pro Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam  Strategy:  Crayzy strategy - Random trade - Random Buy - Random Sell - Random profit - Martingale [Important]: - Backtest carefully please - Try setting from: 0.01 LOT with 10k balance ------------------------------------------------------------------ Contact Us before rent Support: Whatsapp +84879118113 Email: admin@primecapitalvn. com
Prime HFT Pro MT4
Nguyen Khac Diep
Experts
Prime Algo Gold HFT Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam Best with XAUUSD -  High frequency trading Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please! With default setting: - Deposit: 10k - Lot trade from 0.01 - Max DD: ~5-10% - Profit: ~1%-3% per month with default setting Note: - Best with spread max < 30 - Time frame: any - Important: Contact Us before buy  ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------  
Prime Gold HFT Ali MT4
Nguyen Khac Diep
Experts
Prime Gold HFT Ali Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam Best with XAUUSD -  High frequency trading Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please! With default setting: - Deposit: min 10k-20k money (USC or USD) - Lot trade from 0.01 - Max DD: ~10-20% - Profit: ~10-20% per month with default setting - Leverage: best with 1:2000 Note: - Best with spread max < 30 - Time frame: any - Important: Contact Us before buy  ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------
Prime Gold HFT Pro
Nguyen Khac Diep
5 (1)
Experts
Prime Algo Gold HFT Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam Best with XAUUSD -  High frequency trading Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please! With default setting: - Deposit: 10k - Lot trade from 0.01 - Max DD: ~5-10% - Profit: ~1%-3% per month with default setting Note: - Best with spread max < 30 - Time frame: any - Important: Contact Us before buy  ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   -
Mean Renko Bar MT5
Nguyen Khac Diep
Indicators
Mean Renko Bars are used for alternate price charting. Unlike the usual time framed chart – where every candle represents a fixed time interval – the goal of Renko chart is to display price movement in increments, called bricks.  Best with the momentum strategies. Can make some Algo with this candel ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- Support: primecapitalvn@ gmail. com
Prime Gold DCA Algo
Nguyen Khac Diep
Experts
Prime Gold DCA   Algo   Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam Best with XAUUSD - please note that DCA is a high risk strategy Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please! With default setting: - Deposit: 10k - Lot trade from 0.01 - DCA pip: 1000 (more 5 price will open a new trade) - Trailing Start: 2 - Trailing stop: 1 - Fast-Slow-Signal: 24-52-18  Note: - Best with spread max < 25 - Time frame: M1 - Important: Contact Us before buy  ------   ------   ------   --
Ramdom Auto Trade Pro MT5
Nguyen Khac Diep
Experts
Prime Algo_Random Auto Trade Pro Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam  Strategy:    Crayzy strategy - Random trade - Random   Buy - Random   Sell - Random   profit - Random   Take profit - Random   Stoploss [Important]: - Backtest carefully before rent - Try setting from: 0.01 LOT with 10k balance - Leverage: 1:2000 or more ------------------------------------------------------------------ Contact Us before rent Support: Whatsapp +84879118113 Email: admin@primecapitalvn. com
