OPTMIZE EA BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE. THIS EA HAS OPTIMIZABLE INPUTS. ANALYSIS IN COMMENTS.

Nice Little Bot trades GBP/USD on 1 hour charts. It trades using Keltner channels, Bollinger bands and LWMA for logic. It was created with machine learning and is a nice little robot.

There are inputs that could be optimized or changed if you find. The money management uses scaled % of balance. There is % of balance and max lots. Try out on the back test starting

from 2013.



