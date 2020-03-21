Recovery Bad Order MT4

3
 Recovery Bad Order MT4  (System to recovery lost trader whit recovery algorithm).

    This system used algorithm in the ea for initial recovery algorithm, this system close one part of loses trader, whit algorithm recovery. (the lot recovery is a factor o lot used in the entry recommended used 0,1 for lot and 0,01 for recovery lot). https://youtu.be/FlpOhpiy7Pc

    Recovery Bad Order MT4 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually).

    This robot attempts to recover losing trades.

    Advisor is a system designed to restore unprofitable positions.

    This EA places some positions in opposite direction and some positions in direction of wrong position and manage these positions with mathematical methods until recovering total loss of the position.The author's algorithm locks the unprofitable position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately.It is the use of closing losses by parts to reduce losses with a smaller deposit load, which ensures a safer operation with losses

    Be patient sometimes recovery takes days


    HOW TO USED Recovery Bad Order MT4 :

    1) Disable actual ea

    2) charge Recovery Bad Order

    3) Select Used_Test_  Mode false

    4) Select Recovery Mode

    5) Select Lot For Recovery

    6) Be patient sometimes recovery takes days


    HOW TO TEST Recovery Bad Order MT4 :

    1) charge Recovery Bad Order

    2) Select Used_Test_ Mode true

    3) Select lot for simuled initial lost

    4) Select order to simuled  (buy o sell)

    5) Select Recovery Mode

    6) Select Lot For Recovery


    OPTION FOR OPERATIVE MODE FOR  Recovery Bad Order MT4

      1. Mode 1 Aggressive No Block: Aggressive mode, no block original order in the sl.
      2. Mode_2 Conservative No Block: Conservative mode, no block original order in the sl.
      3. Mode_3 Aggressive Block: Aggressive mode, whit block original order in the sl.
      4. Mode_4 Conservative Block: Conservative mode, whit block original order in the sl


    Input parameters:

    Magic Number:One different number for pair.

    Used_Test_ Mode: true for Backtesting remember used fasel in real o demo used

    Lot: lot used in Backtesting  for simuled initial lost.

    BASKET: MONEY used for final close of bad trade- In test used up value (10$ o 50$)

    Recovery Order: Select the Backtesting  order for simuled initial lost try buy o sell order.

    Modes for Recovery One:   Select one of the for  Modes 

    LOT For Recovery: the lot recovery is the initial lot os recovery algorithm


    ------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

    I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

    I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

     Try the demo now!
    Filter:
    ROBERT URBANSKI
    2390
    ROBERT URBANSKI 2021.12.21 11:26 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Marta Gonzalez
    21115
    Reply from developer Marta Gonzalez 2021.12.21 11:43
    What language do you speak? It is a system to recover a single operation in losses, it serves for that and only for that. People asked me for systems that will recover more than one operation and for that I created this other https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/54943?source=Site+Market+MT4+Expert+Search+Rating006%3arecovery+gri
    Fxpro Trader Technical
    1141
    Fxpro Trader Technical 2021.03.19 17:16 
     

    One of the worst experience I have ever had at MQL website, this is not a recovery ea, it will speed up the process to blow your account, trust me, I have been trading long enough and there is some problem even with the coding, using default settings ea open 1Lot on the same direction of your losing trades, and if you switch to another time frame the ea will opened another 1lot, and guess what, after a few sec, the ea will close the 2lot plus all your losing positions, isn't it a joke? Also you only allow to select either a buy or sell orders, so if you have trades going both side the ea will not fix it, beside there is already a problem right from the start. Did seek author for help and replacement, and he direct me to download something which is free in the market where anyone else could do. Not a plesant transaction and ea does not work as described.

    Re from author:

    the buyer tells me that if I give him a product he will give a good evaluation. I think it is obvious that he did not give it to him.

    are you normal? do i really need your cheap ea that no ones even buy? All I am asking is a replacement of your rubbish product!!

    Marta Gonzalez
    21115
    Reply from developer Marta Gonzalez 2021.03.19 17:56
    the buyer tells me that if I give him a product he will give a good evaluation. I think it is obvious that he did not give it to him.
    Andrey Bakhilin
    488
    Andrey Bakhilin 2020.09.29 12:37 
     

    EA must be advertised as semi-automatic. Requires additional tuning and the Market self-analyses. Math analysis is not enough for successful trading. Hedging is very risky during the strong Market movement. It requires large account deposits sustaining a strong downfall. In my opinion, the system is not sophisticated enough to save your crushing trades if you are not aware of it. I would trust this EA only a small losing trades recovery and only on one trading pair at the time, considering that your account Free Margin is large enough to hold the losses until the trend reversal.

    Andreas Franz
    440
    Andreas Franz 2020.05.10 12:52 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reply to review