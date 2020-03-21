Recovery Bad Order MT4
- Experts
- Marta Gonzalez
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This system used algorithm in the ea for initial recovery algorithm, this system close one part of loses trader, whit algorithm recovery. (the lot recovery is a factor o lot used in the entry recommended used 0,1 for lot and 0,01 for recovery lot). https://youtu.be/FlpOhpiy7Pc
Recovery Bad Order MT4 is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened by another EA or manually).
This robot attempts to recover losing trades.
Advisor is a system designed to restore unprofitable positions.
This EA places some positions in opposite direction and some positions in direction of wrong position and manage these positions with mathematical methods until recovering total loss of the position. The author's algorithm locks the unprofitable position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. It is the use of closing losses by parts to reduce losses with a smaller deposit load, which ensures a safer operation with losses
Be patient sometimes recovery takes days
HOW TO USED Recovery Bad Order MT4 :
1) Disable actual ea
2) charge Recovery Bad Order
3) Select Used_Test_ Mode false
4) Select Recovery Mode
5) Select Lot For Recovery
6) Be patient sometimes recovery takes days
HOW TO TEST Recovery Bad Order MT4 :
1) charge Recovery Bad Order
2) Select Used_Test_ Mode true
3) Select lot for simuled initial lost
4) Select order to simuled (buy o sell)
5) Select Recovery Mode
6) Select Lot For Recovery
OPTION FOR OPERATIVE MODE FOR Recovery Bad Order MT4
- Modes for Recovery One: (https://youtu.be/gumH5gI8Oao)
- Mode 1 Aggressive No Block: Aggressive mode, no block original order in the sl.
- Mode_2 Conservative No Block: Conservative mode, no block original order in the sl.
- Mode_3 Aggressive Block: Aggressive mode, whit block original order in the sl.
- Mode_4 Conservative Block: Conservative mode, whit block original order in the sl
Input parameters:
Magic Number:One different number for pair.
Used_Test_ Mode: true for Backtesting remember used fasel in real o demo used
Lot: lot used in Backtesting for simuled initial lost.
BASKET: MONEY used for final close of bad trade- In test used up value (10$ o 50$)
Recovery Order: Select the Backtesting order for simuled initial lost try buy o sell order.
Modes for Recovery One: Select one of the for Modes
LOT For Recovery: the lot recovery is the initial lot os recovery algorithm
