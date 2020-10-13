Hedging Martingale Tunnel EA

The ultimate solution for maximizing your trading profits with ease and efficiency.

This cutting-edge Hedging Martingale Tunnel EA is an automated system designed to revolutionize your trading experience. With its innovative hedging strategy combined with the powerful martingale method, "Eternal Profit" offers unparalleled protection for your positions against adverse market moves.

Say goodbye to unnecessary losses and hello to consistent profits! This incredible EA is not limited to any specific pair or cryptocurrency, making it highly versatile and adaptable to any trading environment.

Simply download the provided file containing the common input parameters of the EA kindly download file here , and you're ready to unlock the untapped potential of your trading. Experience the convenience of automation without compromising on control and customization. Don't miss out on this game-changing opportunity to take your trading to new heights.

Invest in "Eternal Profit" today and watch as your profits soar beyond imagination. It's time to embrace the future of trading and secure your financial freedom.

HOW IT WORKS





Use case:

Start EA, first trade will be opened in direction you choose (with Stop Loss and Take Profit).

In same time, EA will put in place second pending order in the opposite direction.

1. If the market goes in the right direction. Then the Take Profit is triggered and all deals are closed. And cycle restart again. New first trade is opened...

2. If the market goes in opposite direction. The pending order is triggered and opened.

Simultaneously EA place new pending order in opposite direction.

If the market turns again, EA will repeat until the market goes in the right direction of the last opened trade.

Until the Take Profit is triggered and all trades are closed with total profit.

In result, this will create a “trading tunnel” with an upper Take Profit and a lower Take Profit level. Each trade opened after the first, hedges the previous one with different lot sizes.

Settings:

- First Trade direction

- Lot size 1 st trade

- Lot multiplier for 1 sthedging deal

- Lot multiplier for 2 nd hedging and all next deals

- Distance for placing all hedging deals

- SL and TP for all deals

Optional settings

- Days / hours to trade

- Stop trading if Daily profit in the account currency is reach

- Stop trading if Daily profit as a percent to balance of start of the day is reach

- Maximum slippage

- Enable for ECN and STP accounts

Minimum recommended amount and Leverage :

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit : 1000 EUR or USD or Equivalent amount.





I also recommend to not use it every day 24 hours a day. Start it, bank some money, stop for a while and start it again.This strategy is perfectly working during the period of active market.

If you set Days and hours for trading. If some trades are opened when off-hour is reached, EA will automatically close all trades if their balance are positive, or wait until trades have a null balance.





Trying to trade manually hedging strategy is very boring and time consuming. You have to use excel file to calcul all entry point / size lots and other parameters. And place all trades one by one at right moment.

This EA avoid all this stuff.



FREE DEMO:

If you download free demo to TEST. Load my recommended settings / input parameters with EUR/USD chart

To easily and quickly be able to start EA in right condition. And understand his usage.

Up to you to modify or change them if you want to customize or adjust your Hedging strategy in consequences. (Pair currency, Tunnel size, trading days, lot size and so on…)

Feel free to ask me if you need any information.





I wish you good trading.