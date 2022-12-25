New Volume Profile
- Indicatori
- Hoang Ngoc Thach
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 28 febbraio 2024
- Attivazioni: 15
Volume Profile is an advanced charting study that displays trading activity over a specified time period at specified price levels. The study (accounting for user defined parameters such as number of rows and time period) plots a histogram on the chart meant to reveal dominant and/or significant price levels based on volume. Essentially, Volume Profile takes the total volume traded at a specific price level during the specified time period and divides the total volume into either buy volume or sell volume and then makes that information easily visible to the trader.
Typical levels of significance
- Point of Control (POC) – The price level for the time period with the highest traded volume.
- Profile High – The highest reached price level during the specified time period.
- Profile Low – The lowest reached price level during the specified time period.
- Value Area (VA) – The range of price levels in which a specified percentage of all volume was traded during the time period. Typically, this percentage is set to 70% however it is up to the trader’s discretion.
- Value Area High (VAH) – The highest price level within the value area.
- Value Area Low (VAL)– The lowest price level within the value area.
I like the Indicator for Trading , but it keeps disappearing off the chart every 10 minutes! Edit- Thanks for updating!!