Gold Session Levels Pro MT5

Gold Session Levels Pro MT5 is a manual MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display relevant intraday reference levels for XAUUSD.

The indicator automatically calculates and draws the Asian range, its midpoint, the daily open, the London and New York opens, the previous trading day's high and low, and targets derived from the size of the Asian range.

FEATURES

- Dynamic Asian range while the configured session is active.
- Range freezing after the configured Asian session close.
- Asian range high, low and midpoint.
- Daily open.
- London open.
- New York open.
- Previous trading day high and low.
- Projection targets at 0.5 and 1.0 times the Asian range.
- Optional alerts when a closed candle confirms a breakout of the Asian high or low.
- Information panel showing range status and price location.
- Configurable colors, styles, widths and visible level groups.
- Multiple trading days of history.
- Monday, weekend and previous-available-day handling.

IMPORTANT

This product is a manual indicator. It does not open, modify or close trades.

All configured hours use the broker's server time. Before use, adjust the Asian session and the London and New York opening times to match your broker.

Level availability and accuracy depend on the broker's price history and server schedule.

Test the indicator on a demo account first and confirm that the configured times match the sessions you intend to analyze.

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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Asura Strike US100 MT5
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Asura Strike US100 MT5 is an Expert Advisor designed to trade momentum breakouts in United States technology indices. It is primarily developed for US100, NAS100 or USTEC on the M5 timeframe. The exact symbol name may vary depending on the broker. STRATEGY The Expert Advisor looks for breakouts of recent price ranges during the configured trading session and opens a position only when several technical confirmations agree. The strategy uses: - Breakout of recent highs or lows. - EMA 9 and
Alligator Heiken Gold M5
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Tokyo Open Strike JP225 M5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed mainly for JP225, JPN225 and equivalent Japanese index symbols provided by each broker. The strategy builds a pre-Tokyo range from M15 data and searches for M5 trades through either a direct momentum breakout or the first confirmed retest of the broken level. STRATEGY - Pre-Tokyo range calculated from M15 candles. - M5 trade execution. - ATR-based breakout buffer. - Direct entry when a valid momentum candle is present
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