Gold Session Levels Pro MT5 is a manual MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display relevant intraday reference levels for XAUUSD.





The indicator automatically calculates and draws the Asian range, its midpoint, the daily open, the London and New York opens, the previous trading day's high and low, and targets derived from the size of the Asian range.





FEATURES





- Dynamic Asian range while the configured session is active.

- Range freezing after the configured Asian session close.

- Asian range high, low and midpoint.

- Daily open.

- London open.

- New York open.

- Previous trading day high and low.

- Projection targets at 0.5 and 1.0 times the Asian range.

- Optional alerts when a closed candle confirms a breakout of the Asian high or low.

- Information panel showing range status and price location.

- Configurable colors, styles, widths and visible level groups.

- Multiple trading days of history.

- Monday, weekend and previous-available-day handling.





IMPORTANT





This product is a manual indicator. It does not open, modify or close trades.





All configured hours use the broker's server time. Before use, adjust the Asian session and the London and New York opening times to match your broker.





Level availability and accuracy depend on the broker's price history and server schedule.





Test the indicator on a demo account first and confirm that the configured times match the sessions you intend to analyze.



