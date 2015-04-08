Three Stochastics

This indicator signals about crossing of the main and the signal lines of stochastic (lower stochastic) in the trend direction which is determined by two stochastics of higher time frames (higher stochastics).

It is not a secret that stochastic generates accurate signals in a flat market and a lot of false signals in a protracted trend. A combination of two stochastics of higher time frames performs a good filtration of false signals and shows the main tendency.

The indicator is recommended for use on volatile instruments.





Features

The lower stochastic is shown by two usual lines (main and signal), directions of higher stochastics are visualized as two colored squares. You can variously combine two higher stochastics and disable any of them. Label in the upper right corner will show you the trend direction: arrow up or down indicates that higher stochastics' directions coincide, 0 indicates that stochastics have different directions (in this case the signal will not appear). The signal is given not only when the bar is closed (formed signal), but also on the current bar which is not closed yet (probable signal). It gives you time to analyze the market situation and allows you to take a time when making a decision and calculating trade parameters. A possibility to signal when lines of the lower Stochastic are reversely crossed (against the trend) for an early exit from a deal. You can enable and disable this option using a button in the lower right corner of the chart (an adjustable parameter). Enable this button only if you are in the market and wish to close a deal according to reverse crossing of the Stochastic. You can remove this button from the chart if you do not need this option (“ON/OFF - Reverse signal button”=false). It can send emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.





Parameters

Block of Parameters of a Lower Stochastic

K Period – Stochastic %K period

– Stochastic %K period D Period - Stochastic %D period

- Stochastic %D period Slowing - Stochastic %parameter

- Stochastic %parameter BUY-signal if Stochastic below this level - the level of the Stochastic, below which Buy signals are allowed

- the level of the Stochastic, below which Buy signals are allowed SELL-signal if Stochastic above this level - the level of the Stochastic, below which Sell signals are allowed

Block of Parameters of Higher Stochastics

Period of 1-st senior Stochastic - the timeframe of the first higher Stochastic

- the timeframe of the first higher Stochastic Period of 2-st senior Stochastic - the timeframe of the second higher Stochastic

- the timeframe of the second higher Stochastic K Period – Stochastic %K period

– Stochastic %K period D Period - Stochastic %D period

- Stochastic %D period Slowing - Stochastic %parameter

ON/OFF - Draw the arrow of the trend - show/hide trend direction

- show/hide trend direction Color of Up-trend - the color of the bullish trend pointer

- the color of the bullish trend pointer Color of Down-trend - the color of the bearish trend pointer

- the color of the bearish trend pointer Color of flat (the senior Stochastics in different directions) - the color of the flat pointer

- the color of the flat pointer Corner of the chart to bind the arrow - select corner

- select corner Coordinate X of the arrow in pixels - position of the pointer

- position of the pointer Coordinate Y of the arrow - position of the pointer

ON/OFF - Alert – enable/disable notifications about signals

– enable/disable notifications about signals ON/OFF – Sound when the signal – enable/disable sound signal

– enable/disable sound signal ON/OFF - Mail - sending emails

- sending emails ON/OFF - Push - sending push notifications to mobile devices

Reverse Signal Parameters