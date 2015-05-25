Candle Pattern Finder

5

The indicator finds candlestick patterns based on Gregory L.' Morris "Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures".

If a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a message at a bar closure.

If you trade using the MetaTrader 5 terminal, then you can download the full analogue of the "Candle Pattern Finder for MT5" indicator

It recognizes the following patterns: Bullish/Bearish (possible settings in brackets):

  1. Hammer / Shooting Star (with or without confirmation*)
  2. Inverted Hammer / Hanging Man(with or without confirmation*)
  3. OutSide Bar
  4. Engulfing (high or low sensibility**)
  5. Piercing Line / Dark Cloud Cover (high or low sensibility**)
  6. Three White Soldiers / Identical Three Crows (high or low sensibility**)
  7. Morning Star / Evening Star
  8. Rising Three Methods / Falling Three Methods
  9. Marubozu (including Closing/Opening Marubozu)
  10. Meeting Lines
  11. Harami, including Harami Cross
  12. Doji, including Evening/Morning Doji Star
  13. Thrusting Line

* - "Without confirmation" - a signal occurs straight at the closure of the bar that forms the candlestick pattern. "With confirmation" - the indicator waits for the next (confirming) bar closure.

** - "Low sensibility" - the pattern is recognized in strict conformity with the description from the book by Gregory L. Morris. "High sensibility" - uses additional criteria that take into account a variety of pattern options in the Forex market, which are not used on the stock market. This has increased the number of correct signals without increasing the number of false ones.


Features:

  1. The indicator implements virtually all candlestick patterns available for Forex from the book by G. Morris.
  2. The indicator is not tied to the size and shape of candlesticks, since it uses the intellectual recognition technique, which is similar to human perception - patterns are recognized so as a human eye would visually recognize them.
  3. You can choose to recognize separate candlestick patterns. Flexible settings for each pattern.
  4. Three languages are supported: English, Russian and Portuguese (the Language parameter). You can also add names of the candlestick patterns in your mother tongue (send me a private message).
  5. Sound and text notifications of pattern formation. Emails and push notifications to mobile devices (parameters ON/OFF-Mail and ON/OFF-Push).

If you want to scan candlestick patterns for all instruments and timeframes at once, then pay attention to the "Candle Pattern Dashboard for MT4" indicator


Parameters:

Parameters of candlestick patterns

  • Parameters of Hammer and Shooting Star (Disable / Single bar (without confirmation) / Bar with confirmation)
  • Parameters of Inverted Hammer and Hanging Man (Disable / Single bar (without confirmation) / Bar with confirmation)
  • Enable OutSide Bar pattern (Disable / Enable)
  • Parameters of Engulfing pattern (Disable / High sensitivity / Low sensitivity)
  • Parameters of Cloud pattern (Dark/Piercing Cloud) (Disable / High sensitivity / Low sensitivity)
  • Parameters of Three White Soldiers/Identical Crows (Disable / High sensitivity / Low sensitivity)
  • Enable Morning Star and Evening Star (Disable / Enable)
  • Enable Rising/Falling Three Methods (Disable / Enable)
  • Enable Marubozu (including Closing/Opening Marubozu) (Disable / Enable)
  • Enable Meeting Lines pattern (Disable / Enable)
  • Enable Harami pattern (Disable / Harami shadows can walk out of shadows of a prev.candle / Harami shadows can not go beyond the shadow of the prev.candle)
  • Doji patterns (Disable / Single Doji candle (without confirmation) / Doji candle with confirmation (is Morning/Evening Doji Star)
  • Thrusting Line

Alerts, E-mail, Push-messages
Color Settings

Other Settings

  • Show Pattern Description – show/hide pattern descriptions
  • Language – English or Russian

You can test the functionality of the program by downloading the test version from the Comments tab
    Reviews 18
    Max
    1584
    Max 2021.11.20 12:53 
     

    I have enjoyed this for a while now. It is very neat on my chart, all patterns are included with some detail and fully customisable. My one gripe was its covered the whole chart’s history but this has now been fixed with the bars back update. So i can give this a perfect 5 stars.

    Alireza Mahallati
    28
    Alireza Mahallati 2021.10.12 13:16 
     

    I have just purchased the indicator after testing the demo version. I am pleased with it. It generates accurate patterns since it can use confirmation on user's demand.

    I am writing this line after three weeks, The indicator works fine. The seller was also very helpful and good mannered.

    cvdestyfx
    2843
    cvdestyfx 2021.08.24 22:25 
     

    A good variety of candle patterns to choose from. Candle patterns display correctly. It's a useful indicator.

    De Wet Nel
    1195
    De Wet Nel 2020.06.03 19:19 
     

    Perfect, Good guy. Thank you for your personal assistance!!

    383702
    19
    383702 2020.04.06 01:46 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Nicolas Dobrovsky
    839
    Nicolas Dobrovsky 2020.04.02 11:19 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    joelliy
    51
    joelliy 2020.02.11 09:47 
     

    works very well!!

    Dávid Gyalus
    207
    Dávid Gyalus 2019.02.19 15:39 
     

    This indicator has in my opinion the best value comparison to the price, you need to just set the setting properly! That is really important, because if not, it will show you too much signal, anyway belive you dont need as much. So just set the setting like ------&gt; only with confirmation, and low sensivity accurate signals! Cheers quys!

    khalaf2011
    19
    khalaf2011 2018.06.07 15:45 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Peter
    1118
    Peter 2018.01.30 19:46 
     

    Excellent candlestick indicator! It's accurate, well programmed and works like a charm :)

    [Deleted] 2017.10.16 19:50 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    pnutfx503
    1534
    pnutfx503 2017.05.31 07:58 
     

    It work better than the one's that I paid more money for very easy to use.

    3110494
    19
    3110494 2017.02.03 12:13 
     

    Just purchased candle finder on mql5 but I can't set it up on mobile devices mt4 please help

    garethconcise
    105
    garethconcise 2016.06.07 08:59 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Dennis Pratama
    23
    Dennis Pratama 2016.06.04 10:47 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    scarte64
    56
    scarte64 2015.10.26 20:12 
     

    Does exactly as promised, and has a good amount of customisation to have confirmation or take off the names of the patterns etc, just what I needed.

