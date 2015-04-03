The information panel displays important trading information on the chart.

Visual display of the information will help you to make a prompt and precise trading decision.

Screenshots depict information which I use in my trading system. But you can add any other desired information.

To do this contact me via MQL5 web-site.

Displayed information:

Time till the end of the current candle and formation of a new one. Time set format: hh:mm, if there is at least one full hour, or mm:ss, if you have less than an hour. Distance covered by the price for this day, in points (% from an average day move). Distance covered by the price yesterday, in points (% from an average day move). Average day move, in points (number of days for calculation is specified in brackets). Current spread.

Features: