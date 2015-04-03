Information Panel
- Utilities
- Pavel Zamoshnikov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 11 June 2021
The information panel displays important trading information on the chart.
Visual display of the information will help you to make a prompt and precise trading decision.
Screenshots depict information which I use in my trading system. But you can add any other desired information.
To do this contact me via MQL5 web-site.
Displayed information:
- Time till the end of the current candle and formation of a new one. Time set format: hh:mm, if there is at least one full hour, or mm:ss, if you have less than an hour.
- Distance covered by the price for this day, in points (% from an average day move).
- Distance covered by the price yesterday, in points (% from an average day move).
- Average day move, in points (number of days for calculation is specified in brackets).
- Current spread.
Features:
- You can select a sub-window of the chart to display the panel.
- If a distance passed by the price exceeds the preset percentage of the average day move, you can highlight it in a selected color.
- Display information in different languages (English and Russian are available for today).
Helpful information, good job