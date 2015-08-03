Alarm Clock MT4

3.67

Alarm Clock generates sound signal at the prescribed time. Time is set by a vertical line on the chart. Just shift this line on the chart to the future.

After you set the line at the desired time, you can do whatever you want with the chart, like change a timeframe and a symbol - the alarm clock will generate a signal at the prescribed time anyway. If you accidentally remove the line, the indicator will restore it at the prescribed time.

You can attach the indicator to different charts and set different signal time.


Parameters:

  • Sound enable/disable – allow/prohibit sound signal.
  • Line color – color of the vertical line which sets the signal time.
  • Name of sound – select a sound signal (you can set the sound of the Kremlin clock or Big Ben).
Reviews
Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2024.04.30 18:50 
 

Très utile.

Mikhail Tcvetkov
3084
Mikhail Tcvetkov 2021.01.16 14:07 
 

Удобная и простая штука. И про новости не забудешь и напомнит, когда пора встать и размяться.

Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2024.04.30 18:50 
 

Très utile.

75833288
24
75833288 2023.11.04 23:35 
 

Problematic. There are problems with it within switching to other time frame. The application blocks it and platform MT4 has problem with restart and so. Better to uninstall it, sooner than later.

Payman
716
Payman 2021.09.29 12:52 
 

Pavel Zamoshnikov
152549
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2021.10.01 06:38
Thank you!
Mikhail Tcvetkov
3084
Mikhail Tcvetkov 2021.01.16 14:07 
 

Удобная и простая штука. И про новости не забудешь и напомнит, когда пора встать и размяться.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
152549
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2021.01.16 15:45
Благодарю Вас за отличный отзыв! Желаю успехов в Вашей торговле!
sunnychow
9048
sunnychow 2018.12.16 12:52 
 

Matthew Todorovski
13132
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 16:05 
 

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.21 12:27 
 

Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.27 00:47 
 

Michel Didier
117
Michel Didier 2016.02.12 08:59 
 

