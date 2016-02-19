The script automatically downloads historical data for all instruments from the "Market Watch" window, on all timeframes from M1 to MN1.

It is recommended to use the script before launching multi-symbol and multi-timeframe indicators that work simultaneously with many instruments.

Features: To download quotes, the script uses the MQL API only. This is a necessary requirement for publishing programs on the MQL-Market. This method is fast enough, but effective in not all cases. A more reliable (but slower) way is to scroll the chart by emulating the Home key press. This is the old, but still the most efficient way to upload quotes for the MT4 terminal. But this method uses the Windows API, and such programs are not allowed to be published on the Market.

However, you can download this version of the "Download_Quotes_with_DLL" script for free on the "Comments" tab.





Settings:

Number of bars to download – the larger this value, the longer the script runs

