Download Quotes

5

The script automatically downloads historical data for all instruments from the "Market Watch" window, on all timeframes from M1 to MN1.

It is recommended to use the script before launching multi-symbol and multi-timeframe indicators that work simultaneously with many instruments.

Features:

To download quotes, the script uses the MQL API only. This is a necessary requirement for publishing programs on the MQL-Market. This method is fast enough, but effective in not all cases.

A more reliable (but slower) way is to scroll the chart by emulating the Home key press. This is the old, but still the most efficient way to upload quotes for the MT4 terminal. But this method uses the Windows API, and such programs are not allowed to be published on the Market.

However, you can download this version of the "Download_Quotes_with_DLL" script for free on the "Comments" tab.


Settings:

  • Number of bars to download – the larger this value, the longer the script runs

Please restart the terminal after the script finishes!


Reviews 5
Tatsiana Saldatsenka
212
Tatsiana Saldatsenka 2022.12.31 12:44 
 

Very helpful Application

Issara Seeboonrueang
8297
Issara Seeboonrueang 2020.04.24 06:45 
 

Best Script

Thank you

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This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Pavel Zamoshnikov
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The "Spread Monitor" indicator allows you to analyze the spread change during the day, control the expansion of the spread by your broker and has a number of interesting additional features Choosing a broker with a minimum spread value is very important for the work of night advisors, scalping and intraday trading. However, the MT4 terminal does not store spread data, so the multifunctional "Spread Monitor" indicator will be useful for any intraday trader. Features: The indicator shows the curr
Easy Trend System MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
Indicators
The indicator determines the state of the market (trend or flat) using the upgraded Bollinger Bands of higher timeframes and colors the bars in trend/flat colors. The indicator also gives signals (arrow on the chart + Sound and notification to Mail, Push): signal at the beginning of every new trend; signal inside the trend (entry at the end of the correction) Signals are never redrawn! How to use the indicator? The indicator works very well intraday. When using the indicator for intraday (TF M
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Tatsiana Saldatsenka
212
Tatsiana Saldatsenka 2022.12.31 12:44 
 

Very helpful Application

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.01.04 08:34
Thanks
Issara Seeboonrueang
8297
Issara Seeboonrueang 2020.04.24 06:45 
 

Best Script

Thank you

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.12.16 12:51 
 

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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2016.08.20 23:49 
 

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Francis Dogbe
10292
Francis Dogbe 2016.04.21 16:33 
 

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