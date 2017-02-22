Pattern 1 2 3 MT5

4.38

The indicator automatically identifies the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart.

  1. The indicator is able to monitor the formation of pattern in real time. It informs the trader when the pattern is completely formed (when the price breaks the line in point 2) and displays the completed patterns in history. The patterns are never redrawn.
  2. The indicator can identify patterns on any instruments (currency pairs, stock market, gold, etc.) without the need to adjust to each instrument.
  3. Simple and clear visualization of patterns. It is possible to display points 1,2,3 on a chart
  4. The indicator determines the possible levels of profit-taking:
    1. Fibonacci levels or Fibo extension (parameter "Method of calculating the Fibo Levels"). One to five levels can be calculated. To display the Fibo number and the price value at the level - turn on the description of graphical objects (press the F8 button on the chart and select the "Show object descriptions" option)
    2. "Awesome Profit Zones" - new levels of profit-taking, which statistically have a very high probability of execution! The probability of working out the near zone is about 80-70%, the far zone is about 30-20%.
  5. The indicator uses a custom proprietary non-redrawing ZigZag for determining patterns, therefore the indicator never repaints its signals.
  6. The indicator generates audio and text message when a pattern is formed. It features sending email messages and push notifications to mobile devices (the 'ON/OFF-Mail' and 'ON/OFF-Push' parameters).

You can test the functionality of the program by downloading the test version from the Comments tab


Features of trading the 1-2-3 pattern

  1. The 123 pattern can indicate either a reversal or a trend.
  2. The 123 pattern is effective on any instruments and timeframes from M5 to MN.
  3. The greater the number of bars forming the pattern (from point 1 to point 3), the greater the price movement is predicted after breaking the pattern.
  4. If point 1 has a pin-bar (Hammer or Shooting Star in candlestick analysis), it strengthens the pattern.
  5. For Intraday trading, it is recommended to look for the pattern only on the European and American sessions.
  6. According to the trading system, a pattern is considered to be triggered when a bar breaks the line at the level of point 2. That is, the bar must close on the other side of the line, and not simply touch or pierce it. However, the indicator can also consider a simple touch of the line from point 2 as pattern triggering (parameter "Method for pattern triggering").

See video https://youtu.be/aBvWfBKTLTE


Parameters

Main parameters:

  • Number of bars for the indicator calculation - the number of bars for the indicator calculation
  • Depth of ZigZag - the number of bars to search for ZigZag peaks (analogue of the Depth parameter of the standard ZigZag)
  • Method for pattern triggering - choose method: "Touch of the line from point #2" or "Breakout of the line from point #2"

Parameters of target profit levels:

  •  Show "Awesome Profit Zones" - show profit-taking zones with a high probability of execution
  • Show the Profit Levels - show the target profit levels (Disabled - do not show; Current pattern only - show the target levels for the current pattern only; All patterns - show the target profit levels for all patterns in history)
  • Method of calculating the Profit Levels - method for calculation of profit levels (Fibo Levels; Fibo Extention)
  • Profit target #1 (Fibo number) - Profit target #5 (=0 - disable) - Fibonacci number for calculating the target №1 - №5 (if =0, line is not displayed)
  • Style line of the Profit Levels - line style of profit levels
  • Color to BUY / Color to SELL - the color of lines forming a buy / sell pattern

Notifications and Alerts

  • ON/OFF – Sound when the signal – enable/disable sound signal
  • Signal of the line breakdown - pattern 123 is complete – name of the sound file for line breakout - the 1-2-3 pattern completed
  • Pre-alarm - pattern 123 began to emerge – name of the sound file played when a pattern starts to form.
  • ON/OFF - Alert – enable/disable notifications about signals
  • ON/OFF - Mail – sending emails
  • ON/OFF - Push – sending push notifications to mobile devices
Reviews 9
Wangu
124
Wangu 2023.05.03 04:15 
 

hI, HOW DO I ALLOW ONLY SOUND SIGNAL FOR S the line breakdown - pattern 123 is complete – name of the sound file for line breakout - the 1-2-3 pattern completed.

Other than that I am impressed, I recommend.

drzocker
162
drzocker 2023.01.08 09:45 
 

good work in dayly trading for longer time frames

Mohamed Zein Mohamed Zein Soliman
358
Mohamed Zein Mohamed Zein Soliman 2022.05.20 00:04 
 

I recommend this indicator, the programmer is very helpful too

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Easy Trend System MT4
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The indicator determines the state of the market (trend or flat) using the upgraded Bollinger Bands of higher timeframes and colors the bars in trend/flat colors. The indicator also gives signals (arrow on the chart + Sound and notification to Mail, Push): signal at the beginning of every new trend; signal inside the trend (entry at the end of the correction) Signals are never redrawn! How to use the indicator? The indicator works very well intraday. When using the indicator for intraday (TF M
Filter:
Wangu
124
Wangu 2023.05.03 04:15 
 

hI, HOW DO I ALLOW ONLY SOUND SIGNAL FOR S the line breakdown - pattern 123 is complete – name of the sound file for line breakout - the 1-2-3 pattern completed.

Other than that I am impressed, I recommend.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.05.03 06:11
Delete the line with the sound file name in the "Pre-alarm - pattern 123 began to emerge" parameter, then it will not sound. And please ask all questions on the Comments page. There are only reviews here.
drzocker
162
drzocker 2023.01.08 09:45 
 

good work in dayly trading for longer time frames

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.01.08 09:55
Thank you! There is less speculative noise on higher timeframes. Most trading strategies are more profitable in the long time.
Agbakeleke Idowu
734
Agbakeleke Idowu 2022.12.22 13:13 
 

Very worst indicator in Mql5. Wasted Money, Don't buy

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.05.24 21:25
You didn't write why the indicator is bad, why you didn't like it. Maybe you just didn't understand how it works? Usually, people contact me in private if they don't understand something. And we solve all issues. You didn't ask anything, you just said that everything was bad and put a bad mark. Look at the previous reviews - they are all 5 stars. The same is true for the MT4 version. Maybe the problem is not in the indicator?
I've looked at your reviews on this site. You give all developers 1 star and write "Very worst indicator in Mql5. Wasted Money" everywhere!!! If you cannot trade profitably, then no indicator will help you.
116100642
34
116100642 2022.06.26 03:59 
 

Indicator seems to be working ok; but I am unable to change the parameters. Is there a tutorial or manual that I can follow? I tried changing the parameters; but after clicking save, nothing changes. Can anyone help me with this?

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.06.26 18:15
Thank you for using my indicator! Please write to me in private what you are changing and please send a screenshot of the chart with the indicator.
Mohamed Zein Mohamed Zein Soliman
358
Mohamed Zein Mohamed Zein Soliman 2022.05.20 00:04 
 

I recommend this indicator, the programmer is very helpful too

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.05.20 08:58
Thank you!
Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2021.08.28 12:55 
 

good indicator for price action , well coded . recommended

max zotov
70
max zotov 2021.06.08 02:48 
 

Индикатор хорош. Для полноценной работы нужно добавить цифры 123 как в обзоре маленьких в кружочках. 100% добавьте вкладку в настройках

отображать 123. Если сообщите про обновление. СПС

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.05.20 08:58
Благодарю Вас за использование мого продуктов! Обновление опубликовано
monterCarol
19
monterCarol 2021.05.26 19:32 
 

Well programmed. Works as it should work. Thank you.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2021.05.27 21:37
Thank you for your great feedback!
Dhany Esperanza
777
Dhany Esperanza 2021.03.03 05:49 
 

Good indicator for trading 123 pattern

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2021.03.03 06:25
Thank you for your good feedback. Good luck and good profit!
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