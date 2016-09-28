Pattern 1 2 3

4.5

The indicator automatically identifies the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart.

  1. The indicator is able to monitor the formation of pattern in real time. It informs the trader when the pattern is completely formed (when the price breaks the line in point 2) and displays the completed patterns in history. The patterns are never redrawn.
  2. The indicator can identify patterns on any instruments (currency pairs, stock market, gold, etc.) without the need to adjust to each instrument.
  3. Simple and clear visualization of patterns. It is possible to display points 1,2,3 on a chart (option "Show points #1,2,3").
  4. The indicator determines the possible levels of profit-taking:
    1. Fibonacci levels or Fibo extension (parameter "Method of calculating the Fibo Levels"). One to five levels can be calculated. To display the Fibo number and the price value at the level - turn on the description of graphical objects (press the F8 button on the chart and select the "Show object descriptions" option)
    2. "Awesome Profit Zones" - new levels of profit-taking, which statistically have a very high probability of execution! The probability of working out the near zone is about 80-70%, the far zone is about 30-20%.
  5. The indicator uses a custom proprietary non-redrawing ZigZag for determining patterns, therefore the indicator never repaints its signals.
  6. The indicator generates audio and text message when a pattern is formed. It features sending email messages and push notifications to mobile devices (the 'ON/OFF-Mail' and 'ON/OFF-Push' parameters).

You can test the functionality of the program by downloading the test version from the Comments tab


Features of trading the 1-2-3 pattern

  1. The 123 pattern can indicate either a reversal or a trend.
  2. The 123 pattern is effective on any instruments and timeframes from M5 to MN.
  3. The greater the number of bars forming the pattern (from point 1 to point 3), the greater the price movement is predicted after breaking the pattern.
  4. If point 1 has a pin-bar (Hammer or Shooting Star in candlestick analysis), it strengthens the pattern.
  5. For Intraday trading, it is recommended to look for the pattern only on the European and American sessions.
  6. According to the trading system, a pattern is considered to be triggered when a bar breaks the line at the level of point 2. That is, the bar must close on the other side of the line, and not simply touch or pierce it. However, the indicator can also consider a simple touch of the line from point 2 as pattern triggering (parameter "Method for pattern triggering").

See video https://youtu.be/aBvWfBKTLTE


Parameters

Main Parameters

  • Number of bars for the indicator calculation - the number of bars for the indicator calculation
  • Depth of ZigZag - the number of bars to search for ZigZag peaks (analogue of the Depth parameter of the standard ZigZag)
  • Color to BUY / Color to SELL - the color of lines forming a buy/sell pattern

Parameters of profit levels

  • Method for pattern triggering - choose method: "Touch of the line from point #2" or "Breakout of the line from point #2"
  • Show "Awesome Profit Zones" - show profit-taking zones with a high probability of execution
  • Show the Fibo Levels - (Disabled - do not show ; Current pattern only - show for the current pattern only ; All patterns - show for all patterns in history )
  • Method of calculating the Fibo Levels - method for calculation of Fibo levels (Fibo Levels; Fibo Extention)
  • Profit target #1 (Fibo number) - Profit target #5 (=0 - disable) - Fibonacci number for calculating the target №1 - №5 (if =0, line is not displayed)
  • Style line of the Profit Levels - line style of profit levels
  • Show points #1,2,3 - show/hide points
  • Points size - choose size

Notifications and sound

  • Text of the Message - information about the pattern (Full - all levels; Short - only the price level of breakout line in point 2)
  • ON/OFF – Sound when the signal – enable sound signals
  • Signal of the line breakdown - pattern 123 is complete – name of the sound file for line breakout - the 1-2-3 pattern completed
  • Pre-alarm - pattern 123 began to emerge – name of the sound file played when a pattern starts to form
  • Alert / E-Mail / Push – messages in the terminal / E-mail / mobile devices


Reviews 32
Roberto BR
456
Roberto BR 2023.07.06 16:04 
 

I like this indicator. It's very top.

Binyan Xu
144
Binyan Xu 2022.10.09 08:57 
 

This setting does not work！ Singal of the line breakdown - pattern 123 is complete ::Sounds\clx.wav I have placed the clx.wav file in the Sounds folder of the MT4 program folder,The same applies to Pre-alarm. ON/OFF - Sound when the signal is ture.

simonlongster
250
simonlongster 2022.09.19 11:09 
 

Works great - very pleased with the indicator.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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The indicator determines the state of the market (trend or flat) using the upgraded Bollinger Bands of higher timeframes and colors the bars in trend/flat colors. The indicator also gives signals (arrow on the chart + Sound and notification to Mail, Push): signal at the beginning of every new trend; signal inside the trend (entry at the end of the correction) Signals are never redrawn! How to use the indicator? The indicator works very well intraday. When using the indicator for intraday (TF M
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Petershih
109
Petershih 2024.02.03 10:45 
 

EA cant work on new MT4 Terminal V1403

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.02.03 15:32
This is not an Expert Advisor. This is the indicator. And it works in the new terminal. You gave a low rating without understanding it, and you didn’t even contact me with a request to solve your problem.
Roberto BR
456
Roberto BR 2023.07.06 16:04 
 

I like this indicator. It's very top.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.07.10 21:08
Thank you!
Binyan Xu
144
Binyan Xu 2022.10.09 08:57 
 

This setting does not work！ Singal of the line breakdown - pattern 123 is complete ::Sounds\clx.wav I have placed the clx.wav file in the Sounds folder of the MT4 program folder,The same applies to Pre-alarm. ON/OFF - Sound when the signal is ture.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.10.09 11:18
You need to write simple "clx.wav". If you have any problems, please write on a special "Comments" tab or in private. Thank you
simonlongster
250
simonlongster 2022.09.19 11:09 
 

Works great - very pleased with the indicator.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.09.19 19:31
Thank you! Good luck and good profits!
EllyMaus
374
EllyMaus 2022.04.21 19:35 
 

this is a perfect product. i use it in the M5 for the german index. whoever deals with fibo will appreciate this. i recommend in any case to put the 76% before the 100%/138%.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.04.21 19:53
Thank you!
Issam Khettabi
850
Issam Khettabi 2022.04.20 15:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.09.19 19:34
You gave a bad rating, but did not write what my indicator did not suit you. What's so bad there?
Fxpro Trader Technical
1141
Fxpro Trader Technical 2022.03.16 16:56 
 

Pavel is a fantastic coder and trader, he always improved his work to bring highest quality to the community, thank you so much for the continuation of updates. Cheers

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.03.16 20:51
Thank you! I'm glad my products help you.
Artur Jastrzebowski
176
Artur Jastrzebowski 2021.10.13 07:52 
 

Hi. Thank you for this indicator. For finding stronger patterns I recommend to set up "DephtOfZigZag" from default 12 to a little more. But now, I want to share some thoughts with you. I think this indicator could be used also to reversal strategy. And it's good idea to make another special settings in your Pattern123 E.Advisor. But first, if you'll write me PM, I'll explain you exactly what I mean.

Matrix2020
234
Matrix2020 2021.05.10 17:53 
 

Dear Pavel, thank you very much for this intelligent product, which i found it today coincidentally, i was looking totally for something else !, so i purchased directly. I tried to trade this kind of strategy a couple months ago by using manual tester, also with real money and it works. However, i wanted something like this to ease my job and to reduce my time by trade execution. It is a difficult to catch a movement by daily trading of different pairs - M15-M30 (more charts and more setups !!). Therefore, it is easier to view the movements of the price at one glance. Trading, has become NOW real fun for me. I hope to continue for developing such products. 5 STARS

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2021.05.12 19:13
Thank you for your wonderful review! Your words motivate me for further development! I wish you good luck and good profits!
Rodney Lightfoot Johnson
187
Rodney Lightfoot Johnson 2021.03.18 08:40 
 

Doing very well with this indicator utilizing the daily open and support and resistance as a guide to which trade to take. Thank you, very, very, very well made.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2021.03.18 16:07
Thank you for your great review! I wish you good luck and good profit!
5004181
19
5004181 2021.02.22 06:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2021.03.18 16:13
I wrote to you in a private message: did you get the "Pattern-123" indicator? But you didn't answer me. You probably received your indicator a long time ago. Please remove your message or reply to me!
rosalindsong
165
rosalindsong 2021.01.27 18:17 
 

The key to using this indicator is understanding its purpose. It can't be used as a standalone trading system. However, I am finding a great use for this as an addition to my trading system. The Fibonacci lines for the TP levels work perfectly for my scalping strategy. I already have a system I use to know when to enter a trade, but having the fibonacci TP lines from this tool makes it possible for me to better judge how long to hold each trade. I can also use the TP lines as accurate levels to use when manually trailing my trade. Excellent!

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156110
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2021.01.27 18:23
Thank you for your great feedback!
Doszhan Mengaliyev
334
Doszhan Mengaliyev 2020.08.13 19:51 
 

Хороший индикатор, купил для коллекции

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.02.14 10:17 
 

Very Good indicator

aoley315
19
aoley315 2019.09.22 09:40 
 

After purchasing the indicator, I found a lot of problems.

From a formal point of view, this is a good indicator.

However, when used in practice, there will be too much noise, which is not practical.

The formation of the trend is mainly after the completion of the 123 mode, that is, after breaking the 2 point horizontal line. If only 2 points of horizontal line are needed

After the breakthrough, the market signal is stable and other signals are redundant. Any other signal warnings are noise.

There are no such separate alert message reminder options set in the metrics.

Your indication is that multiple message reminders appear with a switch and the sound is the same. This is not a very good difference, it is trouble.

If you can solve the problem, the usefulness of the indicator will be enhanced.

I hope that you can improve the function as soon as possible to meet different needs.

chookiat lichai
348
chookiat lichai 2019.08.16 15:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

T4Trade
22
T4Trade 2019.06.21 14:26 
 

i purchased it recently,i want to see the push notification on the brak of line 2.this indicator gives prealarm on when the pattern is emerging,please someone help me,because when it gives alarm is of no use,because that is not to be entry point,entry point is break of line 2.Thanks

Keokone
819
Keokone 2019.05.22 21:48 
 

Very good indicator if you use it with intelligence

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.03.22 17:10 
 

It is good tool

Robert Jenkins
1241
Robert Jenkins 2019.01.28 19:35 
 

Love it ... Works with Renko :)

12
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