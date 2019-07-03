The script visually displays deals from CSV format reports on MT4 terminal charts.

It automatically recognizes popular formats:

Copy the report file to the <Data Folder>\MQL4\Files folder and run the script on any chart.

The script analyzes the CSV file, automatically creates new charts for all instruments that are found in the report, and draws the deals of each instrument on a separate chart.

The script additionally calculates and displays the profit/loss (in points) for each deal and the total profit for the entire trading time.

Parameters