CSV2Chart

5

The script visually displays deals from CSV format reports on MT4 terminal charts.

It automatically recognizes popular formats:

  • MQL5.com Trading Signals for MT4 / MT5 platforms
  • MyFXBook service

Copy the report file to the <Data Folder>\MQL4\Files folder and run the script on any chart.

The script analyzes the CSV file, automatically creates new charts for all instruments that are found in the report, and draws the deals of each instrument on a separate chart.

The script additionally calculates and displays the profit/loss (in points) for each deal and the total profit for the entire trading time.

Parameters

  • Report File name - CSV file name with report. The file must be in the <Data Folder>\MQL4\Files folder.
  • Time Shift (hours) - your broker's time offset relative to the report (in hours).
    If the deals on the chart are "hanging" in the air, adjust this parameter
  • Buy Color - arrow color for Buy deals
  • Sell Color - arrow color for Sell deals
  • Close Color - arrow color for closing deals
  • Profit text Color - color of profit text
  • Loss text Color - color of loss text
  • Text font - font of profit/los
  • Text size - font size
  • Total Profit font - font for displaying the total profit/loss in points
  • Total Profit size - font size for total profit/loss in points


Reviews 4
YunaSB
37
YunaSB 2023.03.15 10:20 
 

Классный скрипт! Очень помогает в анализе торговли и сохранении истории.

bharatw
282
bharatw 2022.02.06 09:45 
 

This is a superb utility developed by Pavel. It simply does what it states and does it very well. There was a small issue that Pavel promptly addressed it. Keep up the good work. Highly recommended.

ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
ROBERT URBANSKI 2021.12.18 22:34 
 

Great

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Double Parabolic MTF Histo
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Parabolic SAR is one of the most popular indicators allowing you to determine in a timely manner the trend reversal, get an early entry point and accurately define the place of profit taking. Parabolic SAR is very efficient in case of a trendy market but often gives false signals during a flat. In order to sort such signals out, it is possible to use the same indicator on higher timeframes. This eliminates the main drawback of the indicator during a flat, while retaining its advantage of early e
HMA Trend Professional MT4
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4.57 (7)
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Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
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Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
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This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). Features Graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA has switched its direction on any timeframe, a question mark or exclamation mark is displayed on the panel, accompanied by a text and audio message. The messages can be configured separately for each timeframe using the corresponding checkboxes. The indicator is located in a separate window, so as not to overload
Resistance and Support Zones MTF for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.67 (9)
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The indicator automatically builds Support/Resistance levels (Zones) from different timeframes on one chart. Support-resistance levels are horizontal lines. As a rule, the market does not respond to a specific price level, but to a price range around the level, because demand and supply of market participants are not formed clearly on the line, but are “spread out” at a certain distance from the level. This indicator determines and draws precisely such a price range within which strong positi
Market Calculator for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
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Market Calculator is a powerful tool that allows you to easily and quickly calculate the main parameters of a trade: Lot size, StopLoss and TakeProfit, as well as estimate the amount of funds (required Margin) to open a position. The program has a very convenient and intuitive control, because implemented in OS Windows style. There are many interesting and handy features - just watch the video: youtu.be/FG2qqTJTIhE All program data are sorted into sections in the form of tabs: " Lot Calculator "
Candle Pattern Dashboard for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (4)
Experts
This is advanced Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe version of the " Candle Pattern Finder " program (search for candlestick patterns based on the book by Gregory L. Morris "Candlesticks charting explained. Timeless techniques for trading stocks and futures" ). This version is implemented as an Expert Advisor-assistant to reduce the load on the terminal. The EA does not trade on its own. The program searches for candlestick patterns for ALL symbols of the "Market Watch" window and for ALL standard
Spread Monitor MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
Indicators
The "Spread Monitor" indicator allows you to analyze the spread change during the day, control the expansion of the spread by your broker and has a number of interesting additional features Choosing a broker with a minimum spread value is very important for the work of night advisors, scalping and intraday trading. However, the MT4 terminal does not store spread data, so the multifunctional "Spread Monitor" indicator will be useful for any intraday trader. Features: The indicator shows the curr
Easy Trend System MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
Indicators
The indicator determines the state of the market (trend or flat) using the upgraded Bollinger Bands of higher timeframes and colors the bars in trend/flat colors. The indicator also gives signals (arrow on the chart + Sound and notification to Mail, Push): signal at the beginning of every new trend; signal inside the trend (entry at the end of the correction) Signals are never redrawn! How to use the indicator? The indicator works very well intraday. When using the indicator for intraday (TF M
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Payman
756
Payman 2024.04.13 17:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2024.04.14 14:53
Thank you!
YunaSB
37
YunaSB 2023.03.15 10:20 
 

Классный скрипт! Очень помогает в анализе торговли и сохранении истории.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2023.03.16 19:31
Благодарю Вас! Рад, что мои продукты приносят пользу
bharatw
282
bharatw 2022.02.06 09:45 
 

This is a superb utility developed by Pavel. It simply does what it states and does it very well. There was a small issue that Pavel promptly addressed it. Keep up the good work. Highly recommended.

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2022.02.06 11:23
Thank you! I'm glad that my programs are useful
ROBERT URBANSKI
2423
ROBERT URBANSKI 2021.12.18 22:34 
 

Great

Pavel Zamoshnikov
156132
Reply from developer Pavel Zamoshnikov 2021.12.19 20:39
Thank you!
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