Updated with a trend strength dashboard.

No repaint, no recalculate FX Arrow Reversal is a simple non complicated arrow indicator meant for scalping trends. Discretionary methods of the trades choosing are used. Trendlines, oscillators, moving averages, channels or any other methods the trader wishes. The indicator works on any time frame and any asset. Use stop loss to preserve capital. Trade with larger trends and stay out of sideways markets.

EA Based FX Arrow Reversal : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88976





The way in which the indicator works is derived from convergences and divergence and trend momentum. ATR is used so the indicator can work on all assets. The indicator has an alert.





NOTE:

For best results, trade with the bigger trend.