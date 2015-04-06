FX Arrow Reversal EA
- Experts
-
Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
OPTMIZE EA BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE. FX Arrow Reversal EA is the EA of a version of the indicator found here:
OPTIMIZE
This EA was made and optimized on EUR/USD15 min charts from the this year data, 2022. Trade forward and optimize when needed. Also if you want to manually trade by the indicator version Other assets and time frames can be explored through optimization. Back test on a year of data.