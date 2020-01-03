Candlestick Patterns Detector
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 3 January 2020
- Activations: 5
There are total of 11 bullish candlestick patterns and 11 bearish candlestick pattern and 4 different types of indecision bar.
Bullish formations
- Bullish 3 method formation
- Bullish Engulfing bar
- Bullish Harami
- Bullish Separating line
- Bullish long lower shadow
- Morning star
- Morning Doji star
- Three white soldiers
- Rising window
- Piercing line
- Tweezer tops (MINOR)
Bearish formations
- Bearish 3 method formation
- Bearish engulfing
- Bearish Harami
- Bearish long lower shadow
- Bearish Separating Lines
- Evening star
- Evening Doji star
- Three black crows
- Falling window
- On neck line
- Tweezer bottoms (MINIOR)
Indecision formation (4 kinds)
In addition of possibility to filtering patterns in Indicator parameters window the following parameters are available,
- Bullish Pattern Color: For changing Bullish arrow color
- Bearish Pattern Color: For changing Bearish arrow color
- Indecision Pattern Color: For changing Indecision rectangle color
- Indecision Pattern: For enabling or disabling indecision pattern
- Gap Size(Points): To define min acceptable gap size in pattern formation
- SmallTail/Gap Ratio: To define ratio between candle small tail and gap size
- LongBody/Gap Ratio: To define ratio between long body of candles and gap size in some patterns
- SmallBody/Gap Ratio: To define ratio between small body of candles and gap size in some pattern formation
- Show Pattern Info: To display name of detected patten on the chart