Candlestick Patterns Detector

There are total of 11 bullish candlestick patterns and 11 bearish candlestick pattern and 4 different types of indecision bar.

Bullish formations

  1. Bullish 3 method formation
  2. Bullish Engulfing bar
  3. Bullish Harami
  4. Bullish Separating line
  5. Bullish long lower shadow
  6. Morning star
  7. Morning Doji star
  8. Three white soldiers
  9. Rising window
  10. Piercing line
  11. Tweezer tops (MINOR)

Bearish formations

  1. Bearish 3 method formation
  2. Bearish engulfing
  3. Bearish Harami
  4. Bearish long lower shadow
  5. Bearish Separating Lines
  6. Evening star
  7. Evening Doji star
  8. Three black crows
  9. Falling window
  10. On neck line
  11. Tweezer bottoms (MINIOR)

Indecision formation (4 kinds)

In addition of possibility to filtering patterns in Indicator parameters window the following parameters are available,

  • Bullish Pattern Color: For changing Bullish arrow color
  • Bearish Pattern Color: For changing Bearish arrow color
  • Indecision Pattern Color: For changing Indecision rectangle color
  • Indecision Pattern: For enabling or disabling indecision pattern
  • Gap Size(Points): To define min acceptable gap size in pattern formation
  • SmallTail/Gap Ratio: To define ratio between candle small tail and gap size
  • LongBody/Gap Ratio: To define ratio between long body of candles and gap size in some patterns
  • SmallBody/Gap Ratio: To define ratio between small body of candles and gap size in some pattern formation
  • Show Pattern Info: To display name of detected patten on the chart
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CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
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Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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Paulo Rocha
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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