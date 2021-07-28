TheStrat Patterns
- Indicators
-
Robert Gerald WoodProfessional software developer of 25+ years, now building tools for myself and sharing them to the wider community.
For more information on my products, visit https://www.bunnywood.co.uk
- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 28 July 2021
- Activations: 10
As price evolves, TheStrat offers 18 distinct price action patterns that can help you get good entries in the market. Each pattern involves two or three candles, and this indicator will draw a bounding box around the candles and name the pattern.
The indicator also shows when a potential setup is forming, known by stratters as an Actionable signal.
Candles
Patterns
This indicator supports and displays the following patterns, see the comments section for a visual description :
ACTIONABLE
- 1-2-1 - Potential reversal into a 1-2-2
- 2-1-1 - Potential reversal or continuation into a 2-1-2
- 3-1-1 - Potential reversal into a 3-1-2
- 3-2-1 - Potential reversal into a 3-2-2
IN-FORCE
- 2-1-2u Continuation
- 2-1-2d Continuation
- 2-1-2u Reversal
- 2-1-2d Reversal
- 3-1-2u Reversal
- 3-1-2d Reversal
- 3-2-2u Reversal
- 3-2-2d Reversal
- 1-2-2d Reversal
- 1-2-2d Reversal
- 1-3u Reversal
- 1-3d Reversal
- 2-2u Reversal
- 2-2d Reversal
- 2-2u Continuation
- 2-2d Continuation
- 1-2u Breakout
- 1-2d Breakout
SETTINGS
Settings are available to allow you to customise the display to suit your own preferences.
We have published a document that describes the configuration settings here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746389
Please take the time to download the Demo and try it out.