TheStrat Patterns

This indicator will draw patterns based on Rob Smith's The Strat as they emerge in real time on your chart.

As price evolves, TheStrat offers 18 distinct price action patterns that can help you get good entries in the market. Each pattern involves two or three candles, and this indicator will draw a bounding box around the candles and name the pattern.

The indicator also shows when a potential setup is forming, known by stratters as an Actionable signal.


Candles

Each candle is defined by its relationship to the previous candle.

Type 1 - Inside candle - The candle is entirely within the high and low of the previous candle. An inside candle shows the market is at a point of indecision.

Type 2 - Trending candle - The candle extends above or below either the High or low, but not both, of the previous candle.

Type 3 - Outside candle - The candle has broken both the high and low of the previous candle. An outside candle shows price is broadening, producing higher highs and lower lows on a lower timeframe.


Patterns

This indicator supports and displays the following patterns, see the comments section for a visual description :

ACTIONABLE

  • 1-2-1 - Potential reversal into a 1-2-2
  • 2-1-1 - Potential reversal or continuation into a 2-1-2
  • 3-1-1 - Potential reversal into a 3-1-2
  • 3-2-1 - Potential reversal into a 3-2-2

IN-FORCE

  • 2-1-2u Continuation
  • 2-1-2d Continuation
  • 2-1-2u Reversal
  • 2-1-2d Reversal
  • 3-1-2u Reversal
  • 3-1-2d Reversal
  • 3-2-2u Reversal
  • 3-2-2d Reversal
  • 1-2-2d Reversal
  • 1-2-2d Reversal
  • 1-3u Reversal
  • 1-3d Reversal
  • 2-2u Reversal
  • 2-2d Reversal
  • 2-2u Continuation
  • 2-2d Continuation
  • 1-2u Breakout
  • 1-2d Breakout

SETTINGS

Settings are available to allow you to customise the display to suit your own preferences.

We have published a document that describes the configuration settings here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746389


Please take the time to download the Demo and try it out.



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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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