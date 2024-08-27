Previous Candle Levels MT4

WaPreviousCandleLevels MT4 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame.
It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame. 
We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels.
In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and resistance.
It will help you to efficiently place your Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).
The user can:
* choose to display Previous Candle OHLC levels in the timeframe that he/she wants;
* choose the style of the line of the Previous Candle OHLC levels;
* input the width of the Previous Candle OHLC levels;
* choose the color of Previous Candle OHLC levels, and can also choose different colors for different time frames;
* choose to draw on the level the text that he/she wrote on Previous Candle OHLC levels;
* write his/her own text on Pervious Candle OHLC levels;
* choose the anchor of the text;
* choose the corner of the text;
* input the font size of the text.

To help the user be comfortable on the chart, each levels can just be displayed in the time frame chosen and the time frames lower than the chosen timeframe, 
WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT4 will not display the level in the time frame higher than the chosen timeframe. 
For example: I decided to display the Previous (Weekly) W1 Candle OHLC levels on the chart, those levels wil be displayed from the timeframe M1 to the timeframe W1, it will not display in the timeframe MN.
 
This version 1.0 does not include alerts, we will add somes alerts in the next version.
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Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Roman Podpora
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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