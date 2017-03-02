Candlestick Patterns MT4

Candles outside Envelopes MARCELO DEMONER MASSAD NBC Indicators

This indicator allows you not loosing any important moment of the market, at the same time that you dont need to be in front of the chart watching that moment to come. You just set the patterns up, and then the indicator will bring the signal and alert to call your attention. Its possible to be alerted when volativity comes without watching the charts like a crazy. You can set it up and follow the trend, when trend gets power. (Eg. A big period and a small deviation number could call attent