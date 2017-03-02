Candlestick Patterns MT4

5

Candlestick Patterns MT4 is a simple and convenient indicator able to define 29 candle patterns.


Advantages

  • Defines and highlights 29 candle patterns;
  • Estimated trading direction is shown as an arrow;
  • Each candlestick pattern can be disabled in the settings;
  • The indicator can be used as an arrow indicator in EAs.


Parameters

  • TextSize - chart text size;
  • TextColor - chart text color;
  • Alert - enable/disable alerts;
  • ---------- Candlestick Patterns ------------- - settings separator;
  • AdvanceBlock;
  • BeltHoldLine;
  • CounterattackLines;
  • DarkCloudCover;
  • Doji;
  • Engulfing;
  • EveningStar;
  • Gap;
  • GravestoneDoji;
  • Hammer;
  • HangingMan;
  • Harami;
  • InvertedHammer;
  • LongLeggedDoji;
  • MatHoldPattern;
  • MorningStar;
  • OnNeckLine;
  • Piercing;
  • SeparatingLines;
  • ShootingStar;
  • SideBySideWhite;
  • StalledPattern;
  • TasukiGap;
  • ThreeCrows;
  • ThreeLineStrike;
  • ThreeMethods;
  • ThreeWhiteSoldiers;
  • Tweezer;
  • UpsideGapTwoCrows.
Reviews 3
Denis Beaudoin
1306
Denis Beaudoin 2020.05.15 17:06 
 

Great product, with 29 different candlestick patterns. You can turn ON/OFF the patterns you wish to see or not.

Inge Maria Venema
35
Inge Maria Venema 2018.10.11 20:23 
 

Love it

Forex Technical Analyst Trader
2455
Forex Technical Analyst Trader 2017.03.08 16:05 
 

It works great and has many patterns available

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Denis Beaudoin
1306
Denis Beaudoin 2020.05.15 17:06 
 

Great product, with 29 different candlestick patterns. You can turn ON/OFF the patterns you wish to see or not.

Inge Maria Venema
35
Inge Maria Venema 2018.10.11 20:23 
 

Love it

Forex Technical Analyst Trader
2455
Forex Technical Analyst Trader 2017.03.08 16:05 
 

It works great and has many patterns available

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