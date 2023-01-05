Magic MA Moving Averages for MT4

The Magic MA Moving Average Indicator is a market analysis tool that has more than 30 types of moving averages that the trader can use to gauge the market trend.

Among the types of moving averages that the trader can visualize are the most common MAs (SMA, EMA and SMMA), adaptive moving averages such as FRAMA and KAMA and other MAs based on innovative calculation and analysis methods such as LSMA, ZLEMA and others.

The indicator is designed to display all these moving averages on a single chart at the same time to compare them or apply different moving average strategies.

The Magic MA indicator also displays a dashboard with the values of all the moving averages that the trader has selected so that they can be better tracked.

The list of moving averages included in the indicator is as follows:

  • SMA (Simple Moving Average)
  • EMA (Exponential Moving Average)
  • LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average)
  • SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average)
  • WMA (Wilder's Moving Average)
  • HMA (Hull Moving Average)
  • VWMA (Volume Weighted Moving Average)
  • DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average
  • TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average)
  • KAMA (Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average)
  • FRAMA (Fractal Adaptive Moving Average)
  • VIDYA (Chande's Variable Index Dynamic Average)
  • NAMA (NAMA Adaptive Moving Average)
  • MD (McGinley Dynamic Moving Average)
  • TMA (Triangular Moving Average)
  • ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average)
  • Tilson T3 (Tilson T3 Moving Average)
  • ZLEMA (Zero Lag Exponential Moving Average)
  • LSMA (Least Square Moving Average)
  • SineWMA (Sine Weighted Moving Average)
  • GMA (Geometric Moving Average)
  • REMA (Regularized Exponential Moving Average)
  • ITrendMA (J.Ehlers Instantaneous Trendline Moving Average)
  • TriMAGen (J.Ehlers Triangular Generalized Moving Average)
  • Laguerre (Adaptive Laguerre Filter of Ehlers)
  • ILRS (Integral of Linear Regression Slope MA)
  • SSMA (Simplified Simple Moving Average)
  • MedMA (Median Moving Average)
  • IE2 (Tilson IE/2 Moving Average)
  • QEMA (Quadruple Exponential Moving Average)
  • PEMA (Pentuple Exponential Moving Average)
  • SqWMA (Squared Weighted Moving Average)

For all these moving averages the trader can select the type of price (Open, Close, High, Low, Median, Typical and Weighted) and the number of bars used in the calculation.

We can also visualize a dashboard on the right side of the chart that shows the values of the most common moving averages (SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 20, SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200, EMA 5, EMA 10, EMA 20, ESMA 50, EMA 100, EMA 200) and their position relative to the price (above or below the price action).



Engulfing Candlestick Pattern Detector for MT4
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicators
The Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Pattern Screener for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool designed for traders looking to identify key reversal patterns in the financial markets. This indicator scans price charts for bullish and bearish engulfing patterns, which signal potential trend reversals. Key Features: Real-time Scanning : Continuously analyzes price data to provide instant alerts when engulfing patterns are detected. Customizable Settings : Allows users to adjust parameters to fit their tra
FREE
RSI Screener Indicator for Metatrader 5
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicators
RSI Screener for MT5 is a simple dashboard-type indicator that displays the RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillator values on different instruments and time frames chosen by the user. In addition, it can be configured by the trader to show signals when the RSI is in overbought/oversold condition, when it crosses these levels or when it crosses the 50 level, which is important in some strategies. It is simple and easy to configure. On its own, it should not be used as a trading system since RSI
RSI Signals Indicator of RSI Oscillator
Raul Canessa Castameda
5 (1)
Indicators
RSI Signals is a simple dashboard type indicator that displays the values of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillator on various instruments and time frames chosen by the user. In addition, it can be configured by the trader to show signals when the RSI is in an overbought/oversold condition, when it crosses these levels or when it crosses the 50 level, which is important in some strategies. It is simple and easy to set up. By itself, it should not be used as a trading system since RSI signa
Bandas de Fibonacci Para Metatrader 4
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicators
Indicador de Bandas de Fibonacci para Metatrader 4 . Este indicador funciona de forma similar a las conocidas Bandas de Bollinger clásicas, pero en lugar de usar la desviación estándar para trazar las bandas usa números de Fibonacci y el ATR (Average True Range). Puede usarse para trazar niveles de soporte y resistencia que pueden emplearse en sistemas de scalping de corto plazo y swing trading.  Las bandas del indicador son calculadas de la siguiente forma: Línea central : Media móvil de n peri
FREE
Moving Average Crossovers Dashboard for MT4
Raul Canessa Castameda
4 (1)
Indicators
The   Moving Average Crossover Dashboard indicator   is a technical tool that displays the crossovers of 2 selected moving averages on the price chart indicating whether it is a bullish or bearish crossover. In addition, as its name indicates, it shows a signal dashboard that indicates in which market and time frame a crossover of the two moving averages occurs. In the setting window the user can select the markets and time frames that can be displayed on the dashboard. You also have the option
Stochastic Signals Dashboard For MT4
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicators
Stochastic Signals is a simple dashboard type indicator that displays the values of the stochastic oscillator on various instruments and time frames chosen by the user. The stochastic is usually used in many trading strategies, especially in countertrend systems when the price reaches overbought/oversold conditions. In addition, this indicator can be configured by the trader to show signals when the stochastic oscillator is in an overbought/oversold condition, when it crosses these levels or whe
ADX Analyzer Board Indicator
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicators
ADX Analyzer is a simple dashboard type indicator that displays the values of the ADX oscillator on multiple instruments and time frames chosen by the trader. The ADX is a trend strength indicator that is usually used in many trading strategies, especially in trend following systems, as a filter that indicates when the price has a strong bullish or bearish trend. This indicator and its dashboard can be configured to show signals when the ADX detects a strong bullish/bearish trend, when a strong
Williams R Scanner Indicator
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicators
Williams R Scanner Indicator is a technical tool for Metatrader 4 designed to display a simple dashboard showing the values of the Williams %R oscillator across multiple markets and time frames of the trader's choosing. The dashboard also shows when the Williams %R indicator reaches an overbought or oversold condition which may precede market reversals. The trader also has the option of viewing signal alerts on the platform that indicate when the Williams %R has made a bullish or bearish cross
Donchian Scanner Signals Indicator
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicators
The Donchian Scanner Signals Indicator with is a powerful tool designed for traders operating in the financial market using the Metatrader 4 platform. This indicator combines the popular Donchian Channels strategy with advanced signalization and real-time alert features, providing a clear view of potential entry and exit points in a financial asset. Key Features: Donchian Channels Visualization: The indicator graphically displays Donchian Channels on the price chart. These channels are formed us
MA Trend Following Indicador 2 Timeframes
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicators
MA Trend Following Indicator for MT4 is a simple technical analysis tool designed to follow the trend in any currency pair chosen by the trader by combining 3 moving averages on two different time frames, one long term and one short term.  It basically provides a bullish or bearish signal when the moving averages on one time frame align with the moving averages on a different time frame to have a confluence signal. The indicator is presented as a screener with multiple currency pairs (that th
Mean Reversal Screener Indicator
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicators
The Mean Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a custom technical tool that identifies when the market reaches an n-period high or low, signaling potential mean reversion opportunities. Acting as a versatile screener, this indicator enables traders to detect n-period highs/lows across any selected timeframe and market offered by the broker, making it highly adaptable for multi-market or multi-timeframe analysis. Additionally, the Mean Reversal Indicator offers optional signal filters, including
