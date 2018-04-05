OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE.

Bitcoin M5 is for trading BTC/USD on 5 min charts. SL and TP should Start with 50000. OPTIMIZE BEFORE USE

The trading strategy uses Bollinger Bands and Envelopes indicators to trade from. Trading to catch some breakout points of where the price breaches the bands and then exiting when the price crosses the envelopes. Every trade uses a fixed lot amount and has a SL and TP. The EA does not use martingale or hedging in the logic.