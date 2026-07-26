Bushido

19 Consecutive Profitable Years     Average Annual Return: Approx. 12%     Maximum Drawdown: Approx. 5%


Developed through testing on approximately 19 years of market data and more than 100,000 simulations. A USDJPY EA built with only the carefully selected top 5% of ideas.


A USDJPY EA developed through testing on approximately 19 years of market data and more than 100,000 simulations. 95% of the ideas were discarded, and only the carefully selected top 5% were incorporated into the final system.

Bushido is a USDJPY-exclusive portfolio EA created from the research成果 of the ORIGIN-U Project, which was originally established to study and analyze the foreign exchange market.

After establishing strict selection criteria in advance, extensive research and validation were carried out. As a result, four carefully selected independent strategies were integrated into a single system.

More than 200,000 simulations were performed, with a selection rate of less than 5%. Approximately 95% of all ideas failed to meet the selection criteria and were rejected.

Bushido does not employ betting systems such as Martingale, averaging down, or grid trading.



Research & Development Process

Bushido was designed and developed through the following research and development process.


  • Validated using approximately 19 years of USD/JPY tick data
  • Conducted 86 validation experiments using a pre-registration methodology, a process also employed in pharmaceutical clinical trials
  • Analyzed and validated the trading methodologies of 10 successful traders from international trading competitions
  • Quantitatively reproduced and evaluated the trading strategies presented in 20 trading-related books

Risk & Return Metrics

Bushido offers three risk settings, allowing you to choose the level of risk and return that best suits your trading style.
Risk and return can be adjusted using a single INPUT parameter, "Risk level". The expected characteristics of each setting are shown in the table below.


Risk Setting Average Annual Return
(19-Year CAGR)		 Maximum Drawdown Probability of Reaching
the 18%
Permanent Stop
Default (Recommended) 12.7% 5.2% 1.35%
Medium Risk 16.0% 6.4% 7.75%
High Risk 2.7% 19.0% 17.9%

Note: The probability of reaching the 18% Permanent Stop is estimated from 20,000 Monte Carlo simulations with randomized trade sequences. All other figures are actual results from the published backtest.


Recommended Capital & Recommended Settings

The recommended minimum account balance is approximately $2,000 to $4,000. (Lots are automatically calculated based on your account balance and selected risk level.)

Default provides the best balance between long-term returns and risk. Medium Risk is intended as the upper limit for more aggressive trading. High Risk is not recommended, as it significantly increases the probability of reaching the 18% Permanent Stop.



Backtest Results Over Approximately 19 Years


  • 19 consecutive profitable years
  • Average annual return: Approximately 12.7%
  • Maximum drawdown: Approximately 5%

*2007–2025 • Real tick data • Trading costs included • History Quality: 98% • Default settings • USD account

*Past performance is based on historical simulations and does not guarantee future results.

For those backtesting the demo version:

The published figures come from ~20 years of Dukascopy-sourced tick data (custom symbol, real-tick modeling, ~0.7 pips total trading cost, GMT+2/+3 server assumed). Your broker's default USDJPY history (few years of real ticks, generated ticks, possibly a different timezone) will not reproduce the published results and may look worse. Note that no timezone warning is shown in the Strategy Tester. See the User Guide FAQ for details and reproduction steps.



Designed with Risk Management as the Highest Priority

Profit only has value if your capital survives. Bushido comes equipped with built-in risk management features designed to prevent excessive losses.


  • Automatic position sizing based on account equity
  • Trading stops after a 6% daily loss
  • Permanent Stop at 18% equity drawdown
    *Under the Default risk setting, the historical probability of reaching this level is 1.35%.
  • Self-diagnostics at startup (server time offset and symbol settings)
  • Optional operational status notifications
  • Betting systems such as Martingale, averaging down, and grid trading are NOT used.
  • Four independent strategies integrated into a single system


Why Combine Four Different Strategies?

Market conditions are constantly changing.

Trending markets, ranging markets, the Tokyo session, the European session, and the New York session each have their own unique characteristics and participants.

A single trading strategy may perform well under favorable conditions, but can suffer significant performance deterioration in unfavorable market environments.

Bushido combines four independent strategies to reduce dependence on any single market condition while pursuing long-term stability.

This design philosophy has enabled Bushido to achieve both high average annual returns and low maximum drawdown throughout historical testing.


Why Doesn't Bushido Use Martingale?

Bushido does not employ betting systems such as Martingale, averaging down, or grid trading.

Furthermore, it never increases position size after a loss in an attempt to recover previous losses.


This is not merely a matter of philosophy.


During development, these approaches were also thoroughly tested.

However, long-term testing consistently showed increased drawdowns and a higher risk of failure, leading us to conclude that they are unsuitable for sustainable long-term operation.

For this reason, rather than pursuing maximum short-term profits, Bushido prioritizes long-term survival, and these approaches were intentionally excluded.


Ultimately, the decision whether to use this EA is entirely yours.

However, if you are evaluating other EAs, please be aware that systems using Martingale, averaging down, or grid trading often appear to deliver excellent short-term results. We strongly recommend that you do not judge an EA solely by those results.

As mentioned earlier, the ORIGIN-U Project conducted more than 200,000 simulations, confirming that all of these approaches tend to accumulate risk over long-term operation.

That is why Bushido was designed to prioritize sustainable long-term operation rather than spectacular short-term profits.



Pricing

Bushido is scheduled for gradual price increases as its live trading track record continues to grow.

As the EA is currently in the forward testing stage, it is available at the lowest introductory price.


  • Launch Promotion (Current): $49  *Limited to the first 5 customers
  • Forward Testing Stage: $79
  • 1–3 Months of Live Performance: $129
  • 4–12 Months of Live Performance: $199
  • After 12 Months of Live Performance (Final Price): $290



System Requirements

  • Recommended capital: Approximately $2,000 (minimum) to $4,000 or more.
    (Lot size is automatically calculated according to your account balance and selected risk level.)
  • USDJPY (Works on any timeframe)
  • New York Close server (GMT+2 / GMT+3 with U.S. Daylight Saving Time support)
  • Spread of 1 pip or less
  • VPS recommended
  • Hedging account required (U.S. FIFO-regulated retail accounts are not supported)
  • Minimum lot size: 0.01
  • Leverage: 25:1 or higher



Recommended Settings

For most users, we recommend using the default settings.

Only if you wish to adjust the risk and return, change the INPUT parameter "Risk level" according to your account currency.


For more details, please refer to the User Guide.



Final Words

Thank you for taking the time to read this guide.

Bushido is not an EA designed to pursue quick fortunes.

It was built through extensive research into market structure, combining four independent strategies,

with thorough risk management at its core, to achieve stable long-term operation.

Rather than pursuing spectacular short-term profits, its design philosophy prioritizes remaining in the market for the long run.

If this philosophy resonates with you, we hope Bushido will become a trusted part of your trading for many years to come.


Developed by ORIGIN-U Project

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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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