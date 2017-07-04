Nebula start edition

This is a further development of the Expert Advisor based on the two moving averages https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1693. The EA implements a self-training mode allowing it to immediately start trading. However, it is also possible to conduct a preliminary EA training for more efficient trading. By default, the EA is configured to work on EURUSD H1.

The robot is based on the modified probabilistic neural network. Initially, the neural network does not contain neurons. In this mode, the EA only learns. No trading is performed. In the course of the EA's work, it learns, and neurons responsible for one of the two classes (buy or sell) start forming in the neural network. As soon as there is at least one neuron, the EA can trade.





Settings

Target type - type of the target levels: Points - in points. Money - in money.

- type of the target levels: Target profit level , Target loss level , Trailing stop level - set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels in points. Applied to the symbol as a whole.

, , - set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels in points. Applied to the symbol as a whole. Volume lot - trade lot volume.

- trade lot volume. Slippage - slippage in points.

- slippage in points. Max spread, points - maximum allowable spread in points.

- maximum allowable spread in points. Pause after trades - pause after a trade in milliseconds.

- pause after a trade in milliseconds. Number of trade attempt - number of attempts to enter the market. Applicable only to the Market mode.

- number of attempts to enter the market. Applicable only to the mode. Trade mode - trading mode. Market - open/close positions using market orders. Pending - open/close positions using pending orders.

- trading mode. Indicator first period - period of the first moving average.

- period of the first moving average. Indicator second period - period of the second moving average.

- period of the second moving average. Neuron activation level - neurons activation level. The recommended value is at least 0.95.

- neurons activation level. The recommended value is at least 0.95. Neural network minimum time signal live, min - minimum time signal live of the neural network, minutes.

- minimum time signal live of the neural network, minutes. Neural network renewal period, days - neural network refresh rate in days.

- neural network refresh rate in days. Enable load neural network - load the neural network data from the file, required for safe restart of the EA.

- load the neural network data from the file, required for safe restart of the EA. Prefix file name - set the prefix of the file name for storing the neural network data. The file is created in the terminal's local folder in the Files\NNS directory.

- set the prefix of the file name for storing the neural network data. The file is created in the terminal's local folder in the Files\NNS directory. Enable info panel - show the info panel displaying data on a neural network and trading levels.

- show the info panel displaying data on a neural network and trading levels. Expert magic number - unique identifier of the EA.

- unique identifier of the EA. Order comment - order comment.





Algorithm for setting up the EA