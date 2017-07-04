Nebula start edition

5

This is a further development of the Expert Advisor based on the two moving averages https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1693. The EA implements a self-training mode allowing it to immediately start trading. However, it is also possible to conduct a preliminary EA training for more efficient trading. By default, the EA is configured to work on EURUSD H1.

The robot is based on the modified probabilistic neural network. Initially, the neural network does not contain neurons. In this mode, the EA only learns. No trading is performed. In the course of the EA's work, it learns, and neurons responsible for one of the two classes (buy or sell) start forming in the neural network. As soon as there is at least one neuron, the EA can trade.


Settings

  • Target type - type of the target levels:
    • Points - in points.
    • Money - in money.
  • Target profit level, Target loss level, Trailing stop level - set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels in points. Applied to the symbol as a whole.
  • Volume lot - trade lot volume.
  • Slippage - slippage in points.
  • Max spread, points - maximum allowable spread in points.
  • Pause after trades - pause after a trade in milliseconds.
  • Number of trade attempt - number of attempts to enter the market. Applicable only to the Market mode.
  • Trade mode - trading mode.
    • Market - open/close positions using market orders.
    • Pending - open/close positions using pending orders.
  • Indicator first period - period of the first moving average.
  • Indicator second period - period of the second moving average.
  • Neuron activation level - neurons activation level. The recommended value is at least 0.95.
  • Neural network minimum time signal live, min - minimum time signal live of the neural network, minutes.
  • Neural network renewal period, days - neural network refresh rate in days.
  • Enable load neural network - load the neural network data from the file, required for safe restart of the EA.
  • Prefix file name - set the prefix of the file name for storing the neural network data. The file is created in the terminal's local folder in the Files\NNS directory.
  • Enable info panel - show the info panel displaying data on a neural network and trading levels.
  • Expert magic number - unique identifier of the EA.
  • Order comment - order comment.


Algorithm for setting up the EA

  1. Set the zero value of the Target profit, Target loss and Trailing Stop parameters. Set Enable info panel - no. Set the file name in Prefix file name.

    Set the Indicator first period and Indicator second period parameters from 1 to 100 or higher. Set the 'Neural network signal duration, bars' parameter value from 0 to 10 or more.

    Select the testing and optimization periods, for example, the year of 2016 – for optimization period and 2017 – for the testing one.

    Set the optimization mode – 1 minute OHLC. Launch optimization on the year of 2016.

  2. Once optimization is complete, select the appropriate results. When selecting results, adhere to the following recommendations: "Indicator first period" should be less than "Indicator second period", number of trades should exceed 100. Set other parameters at your discretion.

    Run a single EA test with selected parameters on the period of 2016. If the results are suitable, check the EA on the test period of 2017.

  3. Run a single test on the test period of 2017. If you are satisfied with the test results, then it is time to use the EA in trading. Set Target profit, Target loss and Trailing Stop parameters at your discretion.

Reviews 5
Edgar Duttweiler
639
Edgar Duttweiler 2018.05.09 09:13 
 

great EA !!!!

Jesus Torres Parraga
1079
Jesus Torres Parraga 2017.09.02 20:47 
 

Neural intelligence, it seems a lie but it works. I think this EA is lacking to operate a little more, to enter more to the market, But the truth that has a rate of 80% of successes.

The most complicated part is when you teach the EA from your Pc and then you want to put it in a VPS, besides the SET you have to carry a file that generates. It is more or less explained in the forum, but a better explanation would be appreciated.

Very consistent in results, no fright and if you set it well, you will have a drawdown of between 9 and 13%

I'm starting to like neuronal EA. 5 stars.

It would ask the author better explanation for the users to transfer the Neural File to the VPS, and some more option to configure so that the EA enters more times to the market.

It is worth for any currency, you buy the EA and you make 10 currencies and all at the same time, recommended

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Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Quantum iGold MT5
Yassine Mouhssine
4.54 (39)
Experts
Quantum iGold MT5 – Advanced AI Trading System (XAUUSD) Quantum iGold MT5 is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.26 (34)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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Neural network 2 Moving Averages
Vladimir Mikhailov
5 (6)
Experts
A neural network Expert Advisor based on two moving averages with the training mode. Train the Expert Advisor on selected examples and make a profit in real life. The EA can work on any instrument and in any timeframe. Trading Algorithm of the EA Two moving averages are analyzed by the neural network core, which produces commands to buy or sell. the values of two moving averages, fast (FMA) and slow (SMA), are provided to the first layer, at the second layer it calculates two neurons responsibl
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Nebula start editon for MT4
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5 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on two moving averages. The EA implements a self-training mode allowing it to immediately start trading. However, it is also possible to conduct a preliminary EA training for more efficient trading. By default, the EA is configured to work on EURUSD H1. The robot is based on the modified probabilistic neural network. Initially, the neural network does not contain neurons. In this mode, the EA only learns. No trading is performed. In the course of the EA's work, it le
Nebula Flex Edition
Vladimir Mikhailov
Experts
The EA determines the likely levels of price consolidation or correction and makes a decision to buy or sell the asset. Trading is performed within a day with one position, each position must have virtual stop loss and take profit levels. At the end of the day, all open positions are forcibly closed. The time of the trading period can be set in the settings. The Expert Advisor allows you to choose the type of trading by trend or flat. The default settings allow you to start trading immediately
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richard whittle
1089
richard whittle 2019.10.25 11:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aurora
164
Aurora 2019.03.14 04:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edgar Duttweiler
639
Edgar Duttweiler 2018.05.09 09:13 
 

great EA !!!!

Jesus Torres Parraga
1079
Jesus Torres Parraga 2017.09.02 20:47 
 

Neural intelligence, it seems a lie but it works. I think this EA is lacking to operate a little more, to enter more to the market, But the truth that has a rate of 80% of successes.

The most complicated part is when you teach the EA from your Pc and then you want to put it in a VPS, besides the SET you have to carry a file that generates. It is more or less explained in the forum, but a better explanation would be appreciated.

Very consistent in results, no fright and if you set it well, you will have a drawdown of between 9 and 13%

I'm starting to like neuronal EA. 5 stars.

It would ask the author better explanation for the users to transfer the Neural File to the VPS, and some more option to configure so that the EA enters more times to the market.

It is worth for any currency, you buy the EA and you make 10 currencies and all at the same time, recommended

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.08.13 21:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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