FTU Memphis

🎸 Memphis — Trend Continuation

This EA captures trend continuation entries with a controlled exit system, fully automated.

♛  Performance Rating: 7/10


Update and improvement coming soon... improved results


Core Features

  • Single-position logic for controlled exposure, not grid or martingale
  • ATR-based stop loss and profit targeting
  • Intelligent re-entry system aligned with trend direction
  • Built-in exit protection (retrace + timed exit)
  • Designed for low timeframe trading (M2–M5)



What Memphis Does

Memphis focuses on entering existing trends, not predicting reversals

Once a valid trend structure is detected:

  • enters with controlled risk
  • manages the position through structured exit logic
  • avoids overtrading and unstable market conditions


🦅  Setup & Risk Control

  • Adjustable risk per trade
  • Max lot protection
  • No-trade time filter (avoid news / sessions)
  • Designed to operate safely across multiple instruments

    • EA is currently set to best settings after extensive testing. Forex pairs could use lower tp3 value such as 16. The EA will adjust tp lower after indication, to 40% of the initial so best not to set too low. 

    Stop loss is set to 11, this will affect trade size when using atr target manager. Such as 11x atr value = stop loss. Do not set this too low as trade size will increase dramatically, otherwise user could set risk per trade lower if intention is for tight stop loss. 


    🦅  Suggestions

  • Best suited for intraday trading environments
  • Avoid high-impact news periods, use the no trade time filter
  • Works well alongside other strategies for portfolio balance


    • 🦅  Research

    Change inputs, back test >> study how the EA performs... Find the settings and risk model which suits your goals. In real environment trading sometimes EA is near full tp level and price retraces some events like that manual closure by user will improve results.

    Compare and study interaction with other indicators for potential improvements, add trade events to assist with recovery or use similar products to assist with recovery. When loss occurs on product such as us100 then perhaps during recovery trade us30 is also in a profitable trade, then close us30 early to assist with recovery of partner product.

    Trade safe, back test and let me know your thoughts and suggestions. 


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