FTU Memphis

Memphis focuses on entering existing trends, not predicting reversals

Once a valid trend structure is detected:





🦅 Setup & Risk Control

Adjustable risk per trade

Max lot protection

No-trade time filter (avoid news / sessions)

Designed to operate safely across multiple instruments

EA is currently set to best settings after extensive testing. Forex pairs could use lower tp3 value such as 16. The EA will adjust tp lower after indication, to 40% of the initial so best not to set too low.

Stop loss is set to 11, this will affect trade size when using atr target manager. Such as 11x atr value = stop loss. Do not set this too low as trade size will increase dramatically, otherwise user could set risk per trade lower if intention is for tight stop loss.