Trendline EA MT5

4.8

Trendline EA MT5

Trendline EA MT5 is a semi-automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to execute trading actions or alerts based on trendlines drawn by the user.

MetaTrader 5 does not provide native functionality to place or manage trades directly from trendlines. This Expert Advisor extends standard platform behavior by monitoring user-defined trendlines and executing predefined actions when price interacts with them.

The Expert Advisor does not define or apply any trading strategy. All trading logic and decisions remain fully under the user’s control.

Additional materials

User guide and documentation

MT4 Version

Functionality Overview

Trendline-Based Trade Execution

  • Execute buy or sell actions when price touches, breaks, or pulls back from a trendline
  • Configure stop loss, take profit, and volume per trendline
  • Trigger actions based on candle close or price distance from the trendline

Monitoring and Alerts

  • Generate alerts on trendline touch, breakout, pullback, or false breakout
  • Support for popup, email, push notification, and sound alerts
  • Optional automatic position closing when price reaches an exit trendline

User-Controlled Analysis

  • The Expert Advisor does not draw, modify, or reposition trendlines
  • All chart analysis remains unchanged and fully controlled by the user

Basic Usage

  1. Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart
  2. Draw a trendline using standard MetaTrader tools
  3. Add an action command to the trendline name
  4. The Expert Advisor monitors the trendline and executes the specified action
BoB SL:100 TP:200 V:0.05

Supported Action Commands

Trade actions

  • Buy / BoT / BuyOnTouch
  • Sell / SoT / SellOnTouch
  • BoB / BuyOnBreakout
  • SoB / SellOnBreakout
  • BoPB / BuyOnPullback
  • SoPB / SellOnPullback
  • BoFB / BuyOnFalseBreakout
  • SoFB / SellOnFalseBreakout

Position management

  • CaB – Close all Buy positions
  • CaS – Close all Sell positions
  • CaO – Close all positions
  • CP – Close partial volume

Alert actions

  • Alert / AoT – Alert on touch
  • AoB – Alert on breakout
  • AoP – Alert on pullback
  • AoFB – Alert on false breakout

Action parameters

  • TP – Take profit in points
  • SL – Stop loss in points
  • V – Trade volume

Input Parameters

  • Enable or disable Expert Advisor operation
  • Magic Number for trade identification
  • Maximum slippage
  • Default stop loss and take profit
  • Default trade volume
  • Breakout detection method
  • Breakout distance in pips
  • Buy trigger price type
  • Re-entry configuration per trendline
  • False breakout minimum shift
  • Alert delivery options
  • Alert sound file

Usage Examples

Buy on breakout with predefined parameters

BoB SL:100 TP:200 V:0.05

Alert when price touches a trendline

Alert

Sell on pullback

SoPB SL:80 TP:160 V:0.03

Close all Buy positions

CaB

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Expert Advisor trade automatically?
No. The Expert Advisor only executes actions explicitly defined by the user.

Does it modify trendlines?
No. All trendlines remain unchanged.

Can it be used for alerts only?
Yes. Trading actions are optional.

Is it compatible with all symbols and timeframes?
Yes, provided they are supported by MetaTrader 5.

Is a VPS required?
A VPS is optional and depends on the user’s execution and monitoring needs.

Important Notes

  • This is a semi-automated Expert Advisor
  • No trading strategy is included
  • Trading results depend entirely on user configuration and market conditions
  • Testing on a demo account is recommended before live use
Reviews 19
V R Eswara Ramanan
440
V R Eswara Ramanan 2025.12.26 04:26 
 

Excellent product with amazing support. I am extremely satisfied. The developer is always helpful and created a new version with a new feature I requested. Lots of thanks to Carlos. Already I recommended to 3 of my friends. They are also very happy. :)

nwh1984
691
nwh1984 2025.01.08 16:11 
 

For the price of the EA/Indi vs the functions it can perform at this price point, I'm extremely satisfied. Thanks

Jason Smith
3432
Jason Smith 2023.12.19 17:13 
 

excellent

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ChartDeck PRO ChartDeck PRO is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines seven chart tools in one program and controls them from a dockable icon panel on the chart. Each tool is switched on or off with a single click on its icon. Parameters are changed on the chart in a settings drawer that opens next to the panel, without reopening the indicator properties dialog. Every tool keeps its own timeframe, its own parameters and its own alert delivery settings. The product is intended for traders wh
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V R Eswara Ramanan
440
V R Eswara Ramanan 2025.12.26 04:26 
 

Excellent product with amazing support. I am extremely satisfied. The developer is always helpful and created a new version with a new feature I requested. Lots of thanks to Carlos. Already I recommended to 3 of my friends. They are also very happy. :)

nwh1984
691
nwh1984 2025.01.08 16:11 
 

For the price of the EA/Indi vs the functions it can perform at this price point, I'm extremely satisfied. Thanks

[Deleted] 2024.04.26 12:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jason Smith
3432
Jason Smith 2023.12.19 17:13 
 

excellent

EA--TESTER--REALMONEY
1565
EA--TESTER--REALMONEY 2023.12.13 00:48 
 

Not very userfriendly.

sebastian0815
666
sebastian0815 2023.11.17 08:26 
 

Really a very helpful EA thank you

Christian Henning
24
Christian Henning 2022.11.30 12:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

paddock
381
paddock 2022.11.26 01:43 
 

If your a trendline trader this is the best EA you can get. There is nothing it doesn't cover. And affordable too. So just buy it and try it. I tend to use it with fib, fib extensions and s/r with good results. Don't forget it's up to you to select which trade you are going to take. There is no holy grail only assistance and this is the one for me. Thanks to Carlos the Author who is very helpful too.

Thomas Pierre Maurice Moine
1174
Thomas Pierre Maurice Moine 2021.03.20 10:52 
 

Very usefull, you can build up an entire semi-auto strategy with this EA. With Trailing stop and breakeven, that will be perfect.

I mainly use it with BoFB strategy on indices supports and a shift value high enough not to trigger "false false breakout", it performs very well 👍

Eduardo Silva Vian
328
Eduardo Silva Vian 2021.02.09 03:59 
 

Simplesmente espetacular, com a atualização de breakeven e trailing stop ficou perfeito. Para traders de price action ferramenta indispensável. Outro recurso muito interessante são os alertas.

Christian Astinza
38
Christian Astinza 2021.01.26 01:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

metatradegambero
34
metatradegambero 2020.11.27 17:31 
 

Good ea! only the trailing stop is missing. Will it be implemented?

Efrain Romero
974
Efrain Romero 2020.11.07 17:44 
 

Osom EA, exceeds by far the price you pay for it!

Ramon
476
Ramon 2020.09.09 12:30 
 

Very good and smart EA. Good points: - Can intereact with other EA's specifining Magic Number - Different commands to execute orders: at touch, at breakout, at pull back, at false breakout - Smart way to specify sl ant tp and volume for each order by object descrition instead of EA's parametres Points to improve at my opinion: - Risk Management - Filters : spread, working hours, volatility - Exit conditions: trail stop - Auto draw trendlines, supports and resistences Thanks Carlos Great job!

petrzagurskii
110
petrzagurskii 2020.06.23 08:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sri Rezeki
60
Sri Rezeki 2019.08.13 03:41 
 

Great EA, very useful for S&R and pattern maniac like most of us.

Joško Lovrić
152
Joško Lovrić 2019.02.14 10:41 
 

Awesome EA :)

Victor Martin Schenker
815
Victor Martin Schenker 2018.12.27 19:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andreas Dl
406
Andreas Dl 2018.06.18 17:37 
 

Very good EA!

Thank you...

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