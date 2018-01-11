Trendline EA MT5

Trendline EA MT5 is a semi-automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to execute trading actions or alerts based on trendlines drawn by the user.

MetaTrader 5 does not provide native functionality to place or manage trades directly from trendlines. This Expert Advisor extends standard platform behavior by monitoring user-defined trendlines and executing predefined actions when price interacts with them.

The Expert Advisor does not define or apply any trading strategy. All trading logic and decisions remain fully under the user’s control.

Functionality Overview

Trendline-Based Trade Execution

Execute buy or sell actions when price touches, breaks, or pulls back from a trendline

Configure stop loss, take profit, and volume per trendline

Trigger actions based on candle close or price distance from the trendline

Monitoring and Alerts

Generate alerts on trendline touch, breakout, pullback, or false breakout

Support for popup, email, push notification, and sound alerts

Optional automatic position closing when price reaches an exit trendline

User-Controlled Analysis

The Expert Advisor does not draw, modify, or reposition trendlines

All chart analysis remains unchanged and fully controlled by the user

Basic Usage

Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart Draw a trendline using standard MetaTrader tools Add an action command to the trendline name The Expert Advisor monitors the trendline and executes the specified action

BoB SL:100 TP:200 V:0.05

Supported Action Commands

Trade actions

Buy / BoT / BuyOnTouch

Sell / SoT / SellOnTouch

BoB / BuyOnBreakout

SoB / SellOnBreakout

BoPB / BuyOnPullback

SoPB / SellOnPullback

BoFB / BuyOnFalseBreakout

SoFB / SellOnFalseBreakout

Position management

CaB – Close all Buy positions

CaS – Close all Sell positions

CaO – Close all positions

CP – Close partial volume

Alert actions

Alert / AoT – Alert on touch

AoB – Alert on breakout

AoP – Alert on pullback

AoFB – Alert on false breakout

Action parameters

TP – Take profit in points

SL – Stop loss in points

V – Trade volume

Input Parameters

Enable or disable Expert Advisor operation

Magic Number for trade identification

Maximum slippage

Default stop loss and take profit

Default trade volume

Breakout detection method

Breakout distance in pips

Buy trigger price type

Re-entry configuration per trendline

False breakout minimum shift

Alert delivery options

Alert sound file

Usage Examples

Buy on breakout with predefined parameters

BoB SL:100 TP:200 V:0.05

Alert when price touches a trendline

Alert

Sell on pullback

SoPB SL:80 TP:160 V:0.03

Close all Buy positions

CaB

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Expert Advisor trade automatically?

No. The Expert Advisor only executes actions explicitly defined by the user.

Does it modify trendlines?

No. All trendlines remain unchanged.

Can it be used for alerts only?

Yes. Trading actions are optional.

Is it compatible with all symbols and timeframes?

Yes, provided they are supported by MetaTrader 5.

Is a VPS required?

A VPS is optional and depends on the user’s execution and monitoring needs.

Important Notes