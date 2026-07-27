PnL Manager Pro

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PNL MANAGER PRO —  Automatic Exit Manager with Smart Risk Control
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Set your entry, walk away. PNL Manager Pro sets your stop loss and take-profits automatically, locks in profit in stages, moves you to breakeven, and trails the rest — all while keeping your risk inside the limit you set.


Try Before You Buy:

You can download and test the Pnl MANAGER free demo version on a demo account before purchasing.

For MetaTrader 5:
Download: / PnL Manager /  

How to install the trial:

  1. Download the  / PnL Manager /  file above.
  2. In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5/Experts
  3. Paste the trial file into that folder, then restart MetaTrader.
  4. The trial is fully functional for 96 hours per demo account.

To reset the trial period (demo accounts only):
MetaTrader → Tools → Global Variables → Ctrl+A → Delete.
Important: Only do this on a non-critical demo account. Never delete global variables on a live or prop firm challenge account — other EAs may rely on them.

The trial version will refuse to run on a live or prop account. To use PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER on a real account, please purchase the full version above.

Contact  support MQL5  || For your Comprehensive Installation & User Guide 

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FULL DESCRIPTION
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You take a trade. You set your stop loss. You set your target. And then comes the hard part — sitting there, watching it, deciding when to take some profit, when to move your stop to breakeven, when to let it run and when to get out.

Most traders don't lose because they pick the wrong trades. They lose because they manage the right trades badly — closing too early out of fear, holding too long out of greed, or forgetting to move their stop loss until it's too late.

PNL Manager Pro does all of that for you, automatically, the moment you open a trade.

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WHAT IT DOES
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OPENS A TRADE WITHOUT A STOP LOSS OR TARGET? IT SETS THEM FOR YOU.
The moment you place a manual trade, if it's missing a stop loss or take-profit, PNL Manager Pro fills them in based on your settings — a fixed distance, or a reward-to-risk ratio you choose (for example, risk $1 to make $2).

TAKES PROFIT IN STAGES — NOT ALL AT ONCE.
Instead of one single take-profit, your trade has up to four profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4). As price reaches each one, the EA closes a portion of your position automatically. You bank profit on the way up, while letting the rest of the trade keep working.

MOVES YOUR STOP TO BREAKEVEN — AUTOMATICALLY.
Once price reaches a profit level you choose, your stop loss moves to your entry price. From that point on, the trade cannot lose money. You choose exactly which level triggers this.

TRAILS THE REST OF THE TRADE.
After your final profit level is hit, the EA switches to trailing mode — following the price using either a volatility-based trail (ATR) or recent candle highs/lows. Your stop only ever moves in your favour, locking in more profit as the trade continues.

LET IT RUN — NO HARD CEILING.
If you'd rather not cap your profit at all, turn off the final take-profit and let the trailing stop alone decide when the trade ends. Profit can keep growing for as long as the trend continues.

WORKS ON GROUPS OF TRADES TOGETHER (BASKET MODE).
Open several positions on the same pair, in the same direction, around the same time? PNL Manager Pro can treat them as one group. When the group's first profit target is hit, ALL of those trades take partial profit and move to breakeven together — not just the one that happened to reach its own target first.

KEEPS YOUR RISK UNDER CONTROL.
Set a maximum percentage of your account you're willing to risk — per group of trades, and across your whole account. If a new trade would push you over that limit, PNL Manager Pro automatically trims it down to a safe size, so you never have more on the line than you decided was acceptable. (A stricter "reject" mode is also available, which closes the oversized trade entirely instead.)

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THE CONTROL PANEL
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Everything is controlled from a clean on-screen panel — no digging through input boxes.

OVERVIEW TAB
See every open trade at a glance: which profit levels have been hit, whether breakeven has moved, whether trailing is active, and your live profit/loss. See your total risk against your limit in real time.

SETTINGS TAB
Every setting can be adjusted live, with simple + and − buttons. Change a value and it applies to your next trade immediately — no need to remove and re-add the EA.

TWO LOOKS TO MATCH YOUR CHARTS
Switch between a Dark theme (black background, red highlights) and a Light theme (white background, blue highlights) with one click.

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WORKS ON ANY INSTRUMENT
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PNL Manager Pro automatically adjusts its distance calculations for the instrument you're trading — forex pairs, gold and silver, indices, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin all use sensible, correctly-scaled distances. A "150 pip" stop means something appropriate whether you're trading EURUSD or BTCUSD.

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WHO THIS IS FOR
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Traders who enter manually but want professional, consistent exit management
Traders who know they're too emotional about exits and want a system to remove that
Anyone running multiple positions on the same pair who wants them managed as a group
Traders who want a built-in safety net that stops position sizes from quietly growing too large

This EA does not find trades for you and does not predict market direction. It manages the trade after you've opened it — turning your entry into a fully managed position with no further input needed.

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WHAT'S INCLUDED
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Full user guide with setup walkthrough
Lifetime updates
Support via MQL5 messages

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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Alain Verleyen
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Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
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Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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Yury Kulikov
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Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
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Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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