STEP up

Step up ,Is a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion.

The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss).

This is a trend based scalping ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals.

The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD for support and confirmation to take the trade.

