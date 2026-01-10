Prop Calculator Assistant

Stop blowing Prop Firm accounts due to bad math. Let the Assistant handle the risk.

Prop Calculator Assistant is the ultimate trade management panel designed specifically for traders attempting to pass funding challenges (FTMO, etc.) or managing funded capital. It replaces mental math and manual order dragging with a precision visual interface that keeps you strictly within your rules.

This is not an auto-trading bot that guesses the market. It is a professional Cockpit for manual traders who demand precision. You determine the setup; the Assistant calculates the lot size, places the trade, and manages the exit automatically.

🛡️ Why Prop Traders Need This

Never Miscalculate Lot Size Again: Simply drag the Entry , Stop Loss , and Take Profit lines on the chart. The panel instantly calculates the exact lot size to match your risk (e.g., 1.0% or $100).

Simply drag the , , and lines on the chart. The panel instantly calculates the exact lot size to match your risk (e.g., 1.0% or $100). Guard Your Daily Limit: The built-in Daily Loss Protector tracks your equity in real-time. If you hit your daily limit, the Assistant locks the "Buy/Sell" buttons to prevent emotional revenge trading.

The built-in tracks your equity in real-time. If you hit your daily limit, the Assistant locks the "Buy/Sell" buttons to prevent emotional revenge trading. Automated Trade Management: Once you are in a trade, the Assistant takes over. It handles Auto Break-Even, Trailing Stops, and Partial Take Profits so you don't have to stare at the screen.

🚀 Key Features

1. Visual Risk Calculator

Native Drag-and-Drop lines for Entry, SL, and TP.

See your Risk ($) and Reward ($) directly on the chart tags before you click trade.

Supports both Risk % (e.g., 1% of Balance) and Fixed Money (e.g., $50 risk).

2. Prop Firm Protection Engine

Max Daily Loss %: Automatically detects if you are down for the day and blocks new trades.

Automatically detects if you are down for the day and blocks new trades. Max Daily Trades: Limits over-trading by capping the number of executions per day.

Limits over-trading by capping the number of executions per day. Spread Protection: Prevents entry during high-spread news events.

3. Advanced Trade Management

Auto Break-Even: Moves SL to entry after a set Risk:Reward (RR) ratio.

Moves SL to entry after a set Risk:Reward (RR) ratio. Smart Trailing Stop: "Stealth" trailing based on R-multiples, keeping your stops logical, not random.

"Stealth" trailing based on R-multiples, keeping your stops logical, not random. Multiple Partial Take Profits (PTP): Automatically close 30% of your trade at one level, and 50% at another. secure profits while letting runners run.

4. Professional Dashboard

Session Monitor: See active market sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) at a glance.

See active market sessions (Tokyo, London, New York) at a glance. Focus Mode: Automatically hides lines from old trades to keep your charts clean.

Automatically hides lines from old trades to keep your charts clean. Hotkeys: Execute, Close All, or Reset Lines with keyboard shortcuts.

⚙️ How It Works

Click "Set Buy" or "Set Sell". Drag the lines on the chart to your desired level. The Lot Size updates automatically. Click "Execute". Walk away. The Assistant manages the SL, TP, and Partials for you.

📋 Input Parameters (Settings)

Risk Value: Set your risk per trade (e.g., 1.0 = 1%).

Set your risk per trade (e.g., 1.0 = 1%). Target RR: Default Reward-to-Risk ratio for the TP line (e.g., 3.0).

Default Reward-to-Risk ratio for the TP line (e.g., 3.0). Max Daily Loss Percent: The % drop in equity that triggers the safety lock.

The % drop in equity that triggers the safety lock. PTP Settings: Configure up to 2 partial take profit levels (Volume % and Distance %).

Configure up to 2 partial take profit levels (Volume % and Distance %). Break-Even & Trailing: Enable/Disable and set trigger points (in Points or R).

Enable/Disable and set trigger points (in Points or R). Hotkeys: Customize keys for fast execution.

Pass your challenge with discipline. Download Prop Calculator Assistant today.





Trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone.

Prop Calculator Assistant is a tool designed for educational and trade management purposes only. It is not a financial advisory service or an automated trading system.The developer is not responsible for any financial losses or damages incurred through the use of this software. Always test on a demo account before using live capital.