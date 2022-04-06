Forex Calculator MT5
- Utilities
-
Sergey BatudayevHello!
My name is Sergey, I have been trading in financial markets since 2014. Since 2018, I have been developing applications and utilities that I myself use in my trading.
I have a master's degree in finance.
- Version: 1.23
- Updated: 21 August 2025
- Activations: 5
Forex Calculator is a must-have program for every trader.
This script allows you to calculate the percentage% risk of a deposit depending on the set Stop Loss in pips.
The advantages of the script:
- You always know exactly what you are risking in every trade
- The calculator takes into account the contract specification
- Only 2 columns for data entry risk and Stop Loss size in pips
Recommended Robot Scalper - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108
Options
Risk_in_% – the percentage of risk that you want to use in the transaction.
Stop_Loss_in_Pips – estimated Stop Loss size in pips.
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