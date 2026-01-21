SmartLot MT5
- Utilities
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Nikita Chernyshov⚙️ Development for MetaTrader 4\5.
Create an order for me https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=profitnik
- Version: 1.12
- Activations: 5
SmartLot MT5 is an interactive and simple panel for quick lot calculation, placing pending and market orders directly from the chart.
It does not work in the Strategy Tester. To test the utility, download the free version for demo accounts. Instructions and the file are in the header of the description.
Features:
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Graphical Interface: Interactive Entry, SL, TP lines with color-coded profit and loss zones.
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Real-time Calculation: When changing SL/TP levels, the panel automatically recalculates risk/profit values (Currency / Pips / %).
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Execution: Opening an order is done by clicking a button on the graphical line. Support for main order types.
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Risk Management: Built-in module for working with dynamic lot (percentage of deposit) or fixed volume.
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Individual Magic: Ability to specify a Magic number for each order separately.