Lot calculator tool MT5

More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here: Lot Calculator Tool.

This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more.





Features

Place market or pending orders using draggable lines

Schedule orders

Calculate and limit risk using various methods

See current spread

See time till next candle

Set custom order comments

Trail stops

Move stops to break-even

See order profit/loss in pips

Various actions for closing orders

Control the tool using hotkeys

Toggle trade levels





Settings

Risk settings

Preferred percentage risk per trade - tool will calculate lot size to match this risk percentage



Lot calculation mode - possible modes: current balance / current equity / balance at defined past / fixed lot size



Defined past period - possible periods: day / week / month



Past period multiplier - the bigger, the further to the past



Lot size for fixed mode



Split risk for multiple targets

Orders settings

Magic number



Maximum allowed slippage



Order comment - limited to 31 characters. Possible wildcards: [currency] , [balance] , [equity] , [risk_percentage] , [risk_reward] , [risk_money] , [risk_pips] , [profit_money] , [profit_pips] , [lots]

, , , , , , , , ,

Allow to change default order comment - adds an input to UI



Log order send events



Allow setting an expire date for orders



Allow scheduling orders



Virtual levels settings



Scheduled order price label size

Break-even settings

Move stops to break-even at certain level



Break-even mode - possible modes: when in profit by given pips, if away from target by given pips, if given percentage of target reached



Break-even activation pips / % - depends on chosen mode



Move to break-even by given pips above entry line

Stop trailing settings

Trail stops



Trail only after stops have been move to break even, if be used



Trailing stop mode - possible modes: fixed pips, ATR, moving average



Trailing stop fixed pips



Trailing stop ATR period



Trailing stop ATR shift



Trailing stop distance multiplier - does not apply to MA mode, but useful for setting 2 ATR distance



Trailing stop MA mode, applied price, period, shift



Prevent stops trialing until specified pips of profit reached



Pips of profit to reach before trailing stops - if above enabled



Prevent stops trailing until specified percentage of target reached



Percentage of target to reach before trailing stops - if above enabled

Order limiter settings

Limit trades if lost to many trades in a row per day



Limit trades if too big % of account has been lost per day



Limit trades if too big % of account has been lost per week



Limit trades if too much will be at risk at the moment



Daily loss in a row limit



Daily account loss % limit



Weekly account loss % limit



Total risk of equity % limit

Lines settings

Automatically choose initial lines placement (sell / buy) - uses price and moving average to decide



Manual default start position for lines - if above disabled



Initial distance from current price mode - possible modes: fixed pips, ATR



Initial distance parameter (ATR period / pips)



Line size, style



Use target line



Display "Add target" button



Prevent from moving stops too far, thus exceeding defined risk



Display monetary amounts on lines



Display balance percentages on lines



Display scheduled order lines



Scheduled order line style

Other features

Display lines flipper button



Display "Follow price" button



Show "Close all" button



Show "Close pending" button



Show "Close opened" button



Show "Close in profit" button



Show "Close in loss" button



Display only one order button



Display current spread



Display time till next candle



Display Ask line by default



Display Bid line by default



Display order profit in pips



Display order close button



Screenshots

Color settings

Color for lines, buttons, inputs and other UI elements

Hotkeys settings

Enable hotkeys



Show lines hotkey



Hide lines



Toggle trade levels

UI settings

Chart corner



UI on top



Compact mode

Important: if order limiters are used, make sure that your Account history tab is not filtered and displays all of the history.

Important: do not have more than one EA enabled for the same symbol with scheduled orders enabled. This might cause more than one order being sent to broker!