Fair Value Gap Detection Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

FVG Smart Zones – Free Edition gives you professional market insight by automatically detecting Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and highlighting high-probability trading zones directly on your chart.

🎯 Built for traders following:
✅ Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
✅ ICT Trading Concepts
✅ Price Action
✅ Supply & Demand Analysis
✅ Institutional Trading Strategies

This indicator helps you focus on what really matters: zones where price is likely to react.

Key Features:

Smart Zone Detection

✔ Automatic detection of bullish and bearish FVGs
✔ Clean, professional visual zones
✔ Intelligent filtering to remove weak or irrelevant gaps

Advanced Confirmations

✔ Higher Time Frame (HTF) confluence validation
✔ Smart removal of invalid zones when price fills them
✔ Clear visual separation between active and filled zones

Optimized Performance

✔ Lightweight and fast – won’t slow down your charts
✔ Compatible with all pairs and timeframes
✔ Smooth operation under real trading conditions

Full Customization

✔ Fully adjustable colors and visual style
✔ Perfect for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto
✔ Suitable for Day Trading, Swing Trading, and Scalping

Professional Design

✔ No confusing signals – pure price zones
✔ Works seamlessly alongside Expert Advisors (EAs) and manual trading
✔ Designed for real market conditions – not backtesting illusions
✔ Stable and smooth performance without chart overload

Why Use FVG Smart Zones?

Price rarely moves randomly. Institutions leave footprints in the form of price imbalances.
FVG Smart Zones helps you visualize these imbalances and track their potential impact on future price movement.

Instead of guessing entry points, you will learn to:
📍 Identify institutional activity
📍 Focus on high-interest zones
📍 Optimize entry timing
📍 Avoid random trades
📍 Read charts like a professional

Who Is This Indicator For?

Perfect for traders using:
✔ Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
✔ ICT Trading Concepts
✔ Supply & Demand
✔ Liquidity-based Trading
✔ Market Structure Analysis
✔ Institutional Trading Strategies
✔ Price Action Systems

Important Note:
This indicator is an analysis tool, not an automated trading system.
It does not generate buy/sell signals – it is built to assist decision-making, not replace it.

Free Edition – Full-Featured

FVG Smart Zones – Free Edition is not a limited trial.
It is a fully functional analysis tool, provided free of charge, designed to help you become a real trader, not chase illusions.

Help Us Grow

If you enjoy using this indicator and it helps your trading:
✅ Leave a ★★★★★ rating
✅ Write a short review
✅ Support future development

Your feedback directly helps us improve the next version.

Aravind Kolanupaka
Good. Thank you for sharing. 
 

Good. Thank you for sharing.

Good. Thank you for sharing. 
 

User rating without comment 
 

Reply from developer Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami 2025.12.13 16:35
Olá! É ótimo saber que está PROBANDO (a testar) o nosso produto! Esperamos sinceramente que a sua experiência seja excelente e proveitosa. Se tiver qualquer dúvida ou precisar de ajuda durante os testes, por favor, não hesite em contactar-nos. Estamos aqui para garantir que tira o máximo proveito da ferramenta. Como tem sido a sua primeira impressão até agora?
User rating without comment 
 

Reply from developer Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami 2025.12.13 16:32
Agradecemos imensamente por mais esta mensagem! É um prazer e uma grande motivação receber o seu entusiasmo. O seu feedback "Muito bom indicador! Parabéns ao desenvolvedor!" é a prova de que estamos no caminho certo. Visto que o nosso indicador o(a) impressionou, estamos confiantes de que o resto dos nossos produtos também o(a) ajudarão a atingir os seus próximos objetivos. Estamos ansiosos para o(a) ver descobrir as restantes ferramentas!
Good. Thank you for sharing. 
 

Good. Thank you for sharing.

Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
791
Reply from developer Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami 2025.12.09 12:53
That's great! We appreciate the positive feedback and are happy to hear you're finding the FVG Smart Zones indicator useful. We aim to provide professional, effective tools for traders focusing on SMC, ICT, and Price Action. If you have any suggestions for the upcoming premium version, please feel free to share them!
User rating without comment 
 

Reply from developer Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami 2025.12.09 12:54
That is wonderful feedback! Thank you so much for the detailed and enthusiastic review. We are delighted to hear that you find the FVG Smart Zones indicator to be highly precise and effective in aligning with market direction and providing accurate flow—especially compared to other tools on the MQL5 market. We truly appreciate your encouragement to continue releasing high-quality products. We understand the strong demand for an Expert Advisor (EA) that can work seamlessly with this specific FVG indicator, and your feedback emphasizes this priority for our future development plans. We are committed to delivering professional-grade tools for traders, and your success is our motivation. Since you value precision and high quality, we would love for you to explore our other professional tools for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) as well: Price Edge: For analyzing price strength and momentum. Candle Sentinel: For monitoring candle closing times in real-time. Golden Panel: A comprehensive dashboard for professional market insights. They are designed with the same commitment to professional standards.
Reply to review