Fair Value Gap Detection Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

🔍 Are you looking for a real trading tool – not just another random indicator?

FVG Smart Zones – Free Edition gives you professional market insight by automatically detecting Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and highlighting high-probability trading zones directly on your chart.

🎯 Built for traders following:

✅ Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

✅ ICT Trading Concepts

✅ Price Action

✅ Supply & Demand Analysis

✅ Institutional Trading Strategies

This indicator helps you focus on what really matters: zones where price is likely to react.

Key Features:

Smart Zone Detection

✔ Automatic detection of bullish and bearish FVGs

✔ Clean, professional visual zones

✔ Intelligent filtering to remove weak or irrelevant gaps

Advanced Confirmations

✔ Higher Time Frame (HTF) confluence validation

✔ Smart removal of invalid zones when price fills them

✔ Clear visual separation between active and filled zones

Optimized Performance

✔ Lightweight and fast – won’t slow down your charts

✔ Compatible with all pairs and timeframes

✔ Smooth operation under real trading conditions

Full Customization

✔ Fully adjustable colors and visual style

✔ Perfect for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto

✔ Suitable for Day Trading, Swing Trading, and Scalping

Professional Design

✔ No confusing signals – pure price zones

✔ Works seamlessly alongside Expert Advisors (EAs) and manual trading

✔ Designed for real market conditions – not backtesting illusions

✔ Stable and smooth performance without chart overload

Why Use FVG Smart Zones?

Price rarely moves randomly. Institutions leave footprints in the form of price imbalances.

FVG Smart Zones helps you visualize these imbalances and track their potential impact on future price movement.

Instead of guessing entry points, you will learn to:

📍 Identify institutional activity

📍 Focus on high-interest zones

📍 Optimize entry timing

📍 Avoid random trades

📍 Read charts like a professional

Who Is This Indicator For?

Perfect for traders using:

✔ Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

✔ ICT Trading Concepts

✔ Supply & Demand

✔ Liquidity-based Trading

✔ Market Structure Analysis

✔ Institutional Trading Strategies

✔ Price Action Systems

⚠ Important Note:

This indicator is an analysis tool, not an automated trading system.

It does not generate buy/sell signals – it is built to assist decision-making, not replace it.

Free Edition – Full-Featured

FVG Smart Zones – Free Edition is not a limited trial.

It is a fully functional analysis tool, provided free of charge, designed to help you become a real trader, not chase illusions.

🚀 Premium Version Coming Soon!

The upcoming premium edition will include:

✨ Smart trading signals

✨ Automatic Take Profit levels

✨ Multi-channel alert system

✨ Detailed performance statistics

✨ Integration with helper indicators

✨ Comprehensive control dashboard

✨ Premium support

Help Us Grow

If you enjoy using this indicator and it helps your trading:

✅ Leave a ★★★★★ rating

✅ Write a short review

✅ Support future development

Your feedback directly helps us improve the next version.

💡 Discover More Professional Tools:

We also offer a suite of advanced trading products for MetaTrader 5 (MT5):

Price Edge – Analyze price strength and momentum with precision.

Candle Sentinel – Monitor candle closing times in real time.

Golden Panel – A comprehensive dashboard delivering market insights professionally.

✅ Explore these tools and take your trading to the next level!