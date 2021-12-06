Virtual SL TP Trailing

Make your Trailing Stop, Take Profit, Breakeven, and Stop Loss levels invisible to the broker!





STEALTH MODE

Virtual Trailing Stop

Virtual Take Profit

Virtual Breakeven

Virtual Stop Loss

Virtual 2-levels Trailing Stop

Virtual Trailing Take Profit

Virtual Lifetime of Orders

Setting levels by dragging labels on the chart (Drag&Drop)





TRADING PANEL

Operate faster with orders/positions

[1] Change Order lot

[2] Place BUY order

[3] Place SELL order

[4] Place BUY LIMIT order

[5] Place SELL LIMIT order

[6] Place BUY STOP order

[7] Place SELL STOP order

[8,9] Opens a pair of orders (Market BUY/SELL +

locking STOP) with the distance defined in Options

[10] Make Screenshot

[11] Delete all Orders

[12] Close all Positions

[13] Close BUY positions

[14] Close SELL positions







VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT PANEL (AUTOTRADING)

Automatically close positions on Profit or use Global Stop Loss

Set Profit & Stop Loss values from panel

Profit Indicators for (all, buy, sell) positions

Indicators for (all, buy, sell) positions Automatically close (all, buy, sell) positions in Profit

Close positions on Global Stoploss

Virtual Trailing Global Take profit





NEWS ADVISOR & NEWS FILTER

* FX Calendar events on chart

* Close pending orders or opened positions (all, in profit) before/after the news release, according to the settings

Displays Forex Calendar events on the chart in the form of multi-colored lines, depending on the importance of the news. Displays the currency and the impact of the news (if available).





[OPTIONS:]

Display only news on a currency pair or All news.

Display news by major currencies (optional).

Setting the time interval of displayed news.

Selecting the importance of displayed events.

Displaying the effects of news (Impacts) and currency on the chart.

ON/OFF News Filter

Period of activation/deactivation News Filter (before/after news... minutes)

What type of orders to delete and how





