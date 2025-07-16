Pips Break Even EA

Link to download it from my website, it's cheaper($20) there. And you get both pips based breakeven and percentage based breakeven as a bundle for one price- (www.ashantipearls.com/l/breakeven)

This is a break even/break even plus EA. It moves your stop loss to break even(BE) or BE+ based on pre-set number of pips in profit. You can edit this in the input section. This EA sets breakeven for both manually and auto-opened trades.

Moving stop-loss to a

breakeven

is popular among traders who wish to safeguard their trades and to let the trades run without incurring a risk of loss. With this

, you can have your stop-loss orders moved to a breakeven point automatically when a positive price move covers some specific distance. In particular, this expert advisor can detect when the current price is at some specified minimum distance from the trade's open price and move the stop to breakeven (that is; entry point). This is similar to a trailing stop, but instead of continuously trailing the stop, it is moved once to entry point or entry point plus some pips(This is what I mean by the term "break even plus - BE+").

Search "OnPips Break even EA" for the MT4 version of this same EA.

INPUT PARAMETERS

Magic Number: Leave it blank.

OnProfitPips: Sets the value of positive pips for open trades before your breakeven is activated. Double click on the values to edit it.

BEPoffsetPips: Sets the pips offset. Type in 0, if you do not want a pips offset. OR Type in any value you want to use as pips offset. This means that this EA can function also as a break even-plus (BE+) EA. So, you can either set it to serve as a break even or as a break even-plus EA. This will benefit traders whose brokers charge them commissions per trade, so that they can truly trade at zero risk.

Take note: This EA will work whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not.