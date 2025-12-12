Trade Planner MT5

Turn uncertainty into a clear trading plan.

Trade Planner MT5 is an advanced money management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to plan, control, and analyze multiple potential account scenarios. It helps traders assess how equity, free margin, and margin level may change at any time and price — before opening or modifying real trades.

Additionally, the program allows you to anticipate worst-case scenarios. Without proper planning, trades may trigger margin calls or automatic stop-outs, resulting in significant losses. The right planning tool keeps you in control instead of relying on uncertainty.

The core of the program is built around two types of objects listed below.

VPO — a Virtual Position, a Pending Order or an Open Trade that serves as a trading point.

EP — an Evaluation Point that acts as a target level, defining an individual account scenario based on the total profit and swap from linked VPOs.

By connecting various trading points (VPOs) with evaluation points (EPs), Trade Planner lets you model how key account parameters would change under different market conditions, helping you forecast outcomes and manage risk more effectively.


Key Capabilities:

  • Analyze multiple account scenarios and simulate outcomes based on projected profit and swap from trading points.
  • Convert planned positions into real pending orders.
  • Monitor real-time equity across all open positions (including those placed by any EA) and adjust your plan dynamically, e.g., including additional virtual trades.
  • Supports the automatic adjustment of EP price based on target profit when linked VPOs are modified.
  • Detects critical risk thresholds — a margin call or stop‑out level — before market moves, so you can assess worst‑case scenarios.
  • Enable or disable profit and swap calculations for any virtual or real position to refine projections.
  • Create up to 10 graphical layouts (presets) per symbol, each representing a distinct strategy or risk-management setup.
  • Integrate seamlessly with MetaTrader as an Expert Advisor, ensuring full access to native functions such as order handling, margin, and profit calculations.


For more information, check the User Manual or the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) articles.

Supported Assets: forex pairs, stock indices, metals, commodities, stocks (CFDs), cryptocurrencies.

Requires a hedging account type (allows simultaneous buy and sell positions).


Important Note:

All calculations in this program are based on current market data (exchange rates). For the most reliable results, it is recommended to use trading symbols whose profit is directly denominated in the account currency (e.g., AUDUSD when the account currency is USD). For instruments that require cross-currency conversion, the system uses the most recent exchange rates available at the time of calculation. However, for relatively recent historical periods, profit and swap calculations for cross-currency pairs can provide results that are reasonably close to the actual values, assuming only a small deviation in exchange rates over time.

