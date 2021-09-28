Flat finder

This indicator detects a flat and paints the found area with a colored rectangle.

The main idea of this indicator is to detect a flat as the price fills a certain area on the chart.

Input parameters:

Color rectangle - color of the rectangle to be shaded.

Bars in rectangle - minimum allowed number of bars in a rectangle.

Density in % - density of the flat, set as a percentage of the rectangle area.


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Flat finder MT4
Yuriy Lyachshenko
Indicators
This indicator detects a flat and paints the found area with a colored rectangle. The main idea of this indicator is to detect a flat as the price fills a certain area on the chart. Input parameters: Color rectangle - color of the rectangle to be shaded. Bars in rectangle - minimum allowed number of bars in a rectangle. Density in % - density of the flat, set as a percentage of the rectangle area.
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