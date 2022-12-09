UTrailingMinMT5

The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.

Guide to UTrailingMinMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section.

In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the schedule does not work!

Benefits

  • 5 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total, percentage and mobile stop loss;
  • 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, and by indicators;
  • virtual mobile stop loss  and virtual mobile take profit;
  • adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;
  • trailing stop for all orders, all symbols opened in the terminal;
  • mini profit to start the trailing stop.
  • setting up a trailing stop for of open positions by magic number and by direction;
  • closing orders by drawdown percentage;
  • closing orders under a fixed profit plan;
  • closing all positions on Equity;
  • "hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;
  • working with CFD, futures, cryptocurrencies (#Bitcoin, etc.) and etc.;
  • works on accounts with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
  • special multiplier for working with other quotes.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

  • Magic number (-1 for all)
  • Positions: - select direction.
  • Add SL and TP - the EA will set a stop loss or take profit for all open orders.
  • TPSL Mode: - selection of installation mode SL and TP.
  • Stop Loss in points
  • Take Profit in points
  • Breakeven
  • Profit to enable a breakeven
  • Breakeven level
  • Slippage

Block 2. CLOSING POSITIONS

Block 3. TRAILING OPEN POSITIONS

  • Mini profit ($) in the currency of deposit - to start trailing stop.
  • Mode selection: - 5 modes.
  • Timeframe for trailing stop
  • Trailing stop by: - 7 instruments.
  • Trailing stop level
  • Trailing step
  • Indent in points, except "by Points"
  • ATR period
  • Level of Volumes

Block 4. OTHER SETTINGS


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
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