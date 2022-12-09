The EA for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.

Guide to UTrailingMinMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section.

In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the schedule does not work!

Benefits

5 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total, percentage and mobile stop loss;

7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, and by indicators;

virtual mobile stop loss and virtual mobile take profit;

adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;

trailing stop for all orders, all symbols opened in the terminal;

mini profit to start the trailing stop.

setting up a trailing stop for of open positions by magic number and by direction;

closing orders by drawdown percentage;

closing orders under a fixed profit plan;

closing all positions on Equity;

"hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;

working with CFD, futures, cryptocurrencies (#Bitcoin, etc.) and etc.;

works on accounts with 4 and 5-digit quotes;

special multiplier for working with other quotes.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

Magic number (-1 for all)

Positions: - select direction.

Add SL and TP - the EA will set a stop loss or take profit for all open orders.

TPSL Mode: - selection of installation mode SL and TP.

Stop Loss in points

Take Profit in points

Breakeven

Profit to enable a breakeven

Breakeven level

Slippage

Block 2. CLOSING POSITIONS

Block 3. TRAILING OPEN POSITIONS

Mini profit ($) in the currency of deposit - to start trailing stop.

Mode selection: - 5 modes.

Timeframe for trailing stop

Trailing stop by: - 7 instruments.

Trailing stop level

Trailing step

Indent in points, except "by Points"

ATR period

Level of Volumes

Block 4. OTHER SETTINGS



