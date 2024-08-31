CherryPicker


Recommended Pair: XAUUSD / GOLD Minimum Balance: $1000

The setup is very straightforward. First, perform a backtest and then start with a demo account. This way, you'll know what to expect during live trading.

If you have any questions about the EA or its settings, feel free to contact me via private message.

Backtesting Settings:

  • 1% Risk Setting: The DEMO version is set with a 1% risk per balance.

Below are screenshots of backtests conducted with risk settings ranging from 1% to 30%.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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BBTrend
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BBTrend is a powerful trend analysis tool designed to provide a clear overview of market volatility and trends at a glance. This indicator calculates the difference between two Bollinger Bands of different periods, visually indicating the strength of upward or downward trends to traders. Clear Trend Visualization: The upward trend is represented in green, and the downward trend in red, allowing traders to intuitively grasp the direction and strength of the trend. Standardized Percentage Disp
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