CherryPicker





Recommended Pair: XAUUSD / GOLD Minimum Balance: $1000

The setup is very straightforward. First, perform a backtest and then start with a demo account. This way, you'll know what to expect during live trading.

If you have any questions about the EA or its settings, feel free to contact me via private message.

Backtesting Settings:

1% Risk Setting: The DEMO version is set with a 1% risk per balance.

Below are screenshots of backtests conducted with risk settings ranging from 1% to 30%.



