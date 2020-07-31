Show Informations On Chart for MT5

Utility for show on charts the visual informations about:





- a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe





- a vertical line at start of each day





- a vertical line at start of each week





- vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected





- bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived"





You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line



