Show Informations On Chart for MT5
- Indicators
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Eugenio BravettiHi guys,
my name is Eugenio and I am a private trader and developer.
Since 2001 I development in various languages including:
MQL4 for MetaTrader 4
MQL4 for MetaTrader 5
Easy Language for Trade Station
PowerLanguage for Multicharts,
Easy Language for Trade Station 2000i,
- Version: 22.114
- Updated: 14 January 2022
Utility for show on charts the visual informations about:
- a vertical line at start of each bar of selected timeframe
- a vertical line at start of each day
- a vertical line at start of each week
- vertical lines at start / end of trading sessions selected
- bid / ask prices, spread, money value for each point (of 1 standard lot) and last tick time recived"
You can enable / disable each information and set the color for each line
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