Supply and Demand simple MT5

Simple supply and demand indicator which should help identify and visualize S&D zones.

Settings:
Color for supply zones, color for demand zones - default colors are set for dark (black) background.
Number of how much zones should be created above and below current price - value "3" means there will be 3 zones above current price and 3 zones below current price.

Principle:
When price creates "V", reversal zone is registered. Rectangle filled based on zone type (supply / demand) is drawn if price never retested the zone. 
If price entered the zone once and has been rejected, zone is drawn as empty (not filled) rectangle.
If price entered the zone more than once or if price crossed the zone then the zone is not valid anymore and rectangle is not drawn.

Uses ZigZag values.
Last (current) movement is not taken into account as it may produce incorrect results (this may be changed in future).
Uses current timeframe and current symbol.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Calculates correct lot-size by just 4 clicks. It is simple, quick and effective. This tool does everything for you.  Set your risk percentage and tool settings to fit your needs. You will have one main button to show simple menu, where you can after clicking on "Calc" button (second click) set your Entry level (third click) and SL level (fourth click). Software will show you info box with all information needed - risk %, risk value, ticks distance and calculated position size. Of course, it draw
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Simple supply and demand indicator which should help identify and visualize S&D zones. Settings: Color for supply zones, color for demand zones - default colors are set for dark (black) background. Number of how much zones should be created above and below current price - value "3" means there will be 3 zones above current price and 3 zones below current price. Principle: When price creates "V", reversal zone is registered. Rectangle filled based on zone type (supply / demand) is drawn if price
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