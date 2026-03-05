Fibo Retracao Maxima e Minima Full

Discover RETRACEMENT and DEFENSE zones automatically plotted based on the day's HIGH and LOW with the Maximum and Minimum Fibonacci Retracement Full indicator

In this indicator, the retracement levels will be adjusted automatically according to the day's high and low, allowing the trader to analyze key retracement points, such as the Golden Zones (61.8%). The Fibonacci technical retracement indicator is considered essential by many and forms the basis for market movement predictions. The tool is named after the Italian mathematician Leonardo of Pisa (13th century).

Automatically plots the Fibonacci retracement based on the day's High and Low prices.
 Serves as a reference for support or resistance.
 Includes important percentage levels: 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, and 78.6%.

Compatible with MetaTrader 5, fully tested and functional on any account type, in the Strategy Tester, and for Forex, Stocks, Indices, and B3 - Brazilian Stock Exchange.

⚠️ Usage Tip: Download the demo version and test the indicator on the assets you trade. Observe retracement levels according to volatility and discover the ideal setup for your market analysis.

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • Crosshair Line Color - Choose a color or leave default.
  • Background Levels - Choose whether levels are displayed on top or in the background of the chart.
  • Level Colors - Choose a color or leave default.
  • Level Line Style - Choose the line type or leave default.
  • Level Line Width - Choose the line width or leave default.
  • Golden Zone Level Colors 61.8% and 78.6% - Choose a color or leave default.
  • Enable Fibonacci on Wave II - Select true or false to display the second fibo for the day's high or low retracement.
  • Wave II Line Width - Choose the width for wave II fibo or leave default.
  • Wave II Level Colors - Choose colors for wave II levels or leave default.

All our indicators are developed to deliver the highest performance, ensuring total accuracy without delays on the MetaTrader chart. Explore our complete portfolio and acquire other indicators: [Access Portfolio]

🎥 Want to better understand how the indicator works? Watch the video below and see the Maximum and Minimum Fibonacci Retracement FULL in action!

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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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