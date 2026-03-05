Fibo Retracao Maxima e Minima Full

⚡ Discover RETRACEMENT and DEFENSE zones automatically plotted based on the day's HIGH and LOW with the Maximum and Minimum Fibonacci Retracement Full indicator

In this indicator, the retracement levels will be adjusted automatically according to the day's high and low, allowing the trader to analyze key retracement points, such as the Golden Zones (61.8%). The Fibonacci technical retracement indicator is considered essential by many and forms the basis for market movement predictions. The tool is named after the Italian mathematician Leonardo of Pisa (13th century).

✅ Automatically plots the Fibonacci retracement based on the day's High and Low prices.

✅ Serves as a reference for support or resistance.

✅ Includes important percentage levels: 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, and 78.6%.

Compatible with MetaTrader 5, fully tested and functional on any account type, in the Strategy Tester, and for Forex, Stocks, Indices, and B3 - Brazilian Stock Exchange.

⚠️ Usage Tip: Download the demo version and test the indicator on the assets you trade. Observe retracement levels according to volatility and discover the ideal setup for your market analysis.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Crosshair Line Color - Choose a color or leave default.

Background Levels - Choose whether levels are displayed on top or in the background of the chart.

Choose whether levels are displayed on top or in the background of the chart. Level Colors - Choose a color or leave default.

Level Line Style - Choose the line type or leave default.

Level Line Width - Choose the line width or leave default.

Golden Zone Level Colors 61.8% and 78.6% - Choose a color or leave default.

Choose a color or leave default. Enable Fibonacci on Wave II - Select true or false to display the second fibo for the day's high or low retracement.

Wave II Line Width - Choose the width for wave II fibo or leave default.

Wave II Level Colors - Choose colors for wave II levels or leave default.

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🎥 Want to better understand how the indicator works? Watch the video below and see the Maximum and Minimum Fibonacci Retracement FULL in action!