Powerful trend indicator

Индикатор  Powerful trend indicator превосходно показывает текущую тенденцию. Индикатор  Powerful trend indicator не перерисовывает не меняет свои значения. Советую пользоваться тремя периодами индикатора для фильтра сигналов.

The Powerful trend indicator perfectly shows the current trend. The Powerful trend indicator does not redraw or change its values. I advise you to use three periods of the indicator to filter signals.

Recommended products
Rira Renko
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicators
RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
StarSwing
Gabriele Tedeschi
Indicators
StarSwing è un indicatore NO REPAINT che unisce in un unico strumento oscillatori e indicatori di forza.  I parametri esterni permettono di bilanciare il peso delle componenti e di regolare a proprio piacimento l'indicatore stesso. StarSwing, graficamente, è composto da segmenti di 2 colori: uno rappresentante il rialzo e uno il ribasso. Il colore non dipende dalla pura direzione del segmento ma dal trend di fondo calcolato dall'indicatore stesso. Sul grafico, si può far disegnare una media mobi
Statistics of price movements
Anatolie Micriucov
Indicators
How to find out where to expect a price reversal with a probability of 80% - 90%? The "Statistics of Price Movements" indicator collects statistics of significant price movements, skipping all small pullbacks, for a certain period of time and displays them in Excel file. Sort the data in ascending order and get statistics of price reversals in 80%, 85%, 90%, 95% of all cases! (for example, in 2 years!) After the reversal, the price will move from 1000 pips or more! So... Open the daily cha
UTBot with HTS filter
Bartlomiej Tadeusz Tomaja
Indicators
Advanced UT Bot & HTS Indicator This indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that combines two methods: UT Bot and HTS (Higher Timeframe Smoothing) , to generate accurate buy and sell signals. 1. Indicator Structure Works within the main chart window and utilizes 11 buffers to store various data points, including arrows (buy/sell signals) and bands from both UT Bot and HTS systems. Uses colored arrows to represent different trading conditions: Blue arrows : Normal buy signals. Red arro
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicators
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Legend Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The intelligent algorithm of the Legend Trend indicator accurately shows the points of potential market reversal. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. Implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. This is a pointer indicator. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. A strategy for trading with the trend, filtering market noise a
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
Fractal Channel Breakout MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Fractal Channel Breakout draws a continuous channel by connecting the successive Up and Down fractals. It provides alerts and also plots the Up and Down arrows representing the bullish and bearish breakout of the fractal channel. Features If you use Bill Williams fractals in your technical analysis, you must also include it in your trading arsenal. It can be very effective and useful for stop-loss trailing. A new market trend often emerges after a fractal channel breakout in a new direction.
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, fon
FREE
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Breakout Pro Scalper Solution
Remi Passanello
5 (1)
Indicators
Breakout Pro Scalper Solution This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. Breakout Pro Scalper Solution   is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. A spec
Trend Hunter Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The indicator is designed for opening trades for a long period. he is set up to get as many points from each trade as possible. he uses the scalping method... you can trade on any currency pairs indicator is already  you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred time of trading during the European American session. currency pairs eur / jpy, eur / usd currency pairs with high volatility then the results are much better.
Magic Arrow Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
The   Magic Arrow Scalper   sorts out low-probability signals in a trading strategy. The indicator uses a sophisticated filtration algorithm based on the market sentiment and trend. The indicator displays arrows on a chart (see attached screenshots) indicating a likely price reversal. Magic Arrow Scalper  is not repainted. Once the candle is closed, a signal is confirmed and will never disappear from a chart. You can setup alerts when new arrows are displayed on a chart. The indicator is not des
Scalping Indicator Pro mt4
Amit Goyal
4.13 (56)
Indicators
Scalping Indicator Pro is a powerful indicator that works in trend as well as non trending market conditions. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Scalping Indicator Pro is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup. Check out the indicator in action. [Video demonstration below] Why use Scalping Indicator Pro? Great for novice traders as well as experienced traders. Low risk entries.
Trend Code
Ning Liu
4 (1)
Indicators
Trend Code (v2.0) Trend Code is a very simple and yet effective trend indicator to capture trend movement, detect the trend reversal, calculate entry price as well as proper stop loss. Trend Code indicator is made up of a series of block, while bull trend block in bull colour and bear block in bear trend colour. For bull trend block, the TrendOpen is the lower edge, TrendClose is the upper edge, for bear trend block, the other way round. Parameters: TrendOpenAdjustment   = 0.8, (range 0~1.0) Tr
Octo Tack
Rafael Vega Ruiz
Indicators
OCTO TACK TREND INDICATOR Summary/Description: Trend indicator showing signals to execute orders in favor of the current trend Get ready to have the best trend indicator you've ever tried. No repainting in any way, guaranteed It generates clear signals and always in favor of the trend (see screenshots) You just have to wait for the alert to indicate it and earn pip Are you tired of indicators that never work? Here we have the solution, try the free version and if you want to have more signals
FREE
Trender Line
Shao Chen
Indicators
This is a trend-tracking indicator that determines the change in trend through changes in color. It can capture the big trend market and assist trend traders to enter and hold positions. A small rebound in the market will be filtered until the end of the trend. In the turbulent market, the horizontal line in the indicator can also be used as a support or pressure reference. More EA&Indicators click here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chenshaofei/seller parameter Period - indicator period (large s
MACD Display
Shao Chen
Indicators
MACD Display is a MACD disaplay and cross monitoring indicator,which can works on 6 timeframe at same time. Indicator advantage: 1. Deviation from the point can be drawn on the main picture and indicator drawing. It is convenient to observe and can be hidden or displayed by parameter setting. 2. Deviation from the entry point is clearly indicated by the arrow in the drawing. 3. Cross-cycle monitoring can simultaneously monitor the MACD deviation and the golden dead fork of the six-cycle framewor
Ticks ADX 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Average Directional Movement Index indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Сalculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - PLUSDI_LINE, 2 - MINUSDI_LINE.
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Renko Alerts with Winrate and Stats
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicators
Renko Charts now have the alerts and the  Win-rate . Now you can know which signal will give you that edge your trading needs. Risk to Reward Settings  Wins versus Losses Count There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification. The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts. The four (4) alert types are: Three-bar Formation ; Pinbar ; Marabozu and Engulfing Ba
Non Repainting XY Trend
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Title: Unveiling the Non-Repainting XY Trend Indicator: Your Ultimate Guide to Forex and Binary Options Success In the dynamic world of Forex and binary options trading, staying ahead of the curve is paramount. Traders are constantly on the lookout for tools that can provide them with a competitive edge, and one such powerful tool that has been making waves in the trading community is the "Non-Repainting XY Trend" indicator. The Non-Repainting XY Trend indicator is a revolutionary trading to
Scalping and dethatching
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
" Scalping and dethatching " is a signal forex indicator for scalping, which visually shows the direction of the current trend on the chart. This indicator allows you to determine the direction of the current trend with an accuracy of up to 90% within 3 seconds after being added to the chart. The universality of the indicator lies in the fact that it works on all currency pairs. All currency pairs are subject to the same fundamental market laws, so the " Scalping and dethatching " indicator wor
Binary SS
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary SS is a tool for binary options trading that: Works on any timeframe. Supports any currency pair. Generates trend-based signals with high accuracy. How does it work? Signal for the next candle appears as an arrow on the chart (before the current candle closes): Blue arrow — buy signal. Red arrow — sell signal. Default expiration is 1 candle , adjustable from 1 to 4 candles in the settings. Installation: Download the "MQL5" folder : Download here . Place it in your terminal's dire
Diver Hurst
Oleksandr Medviediev
Indicators
Divergence Formation Hurst (hereinafter "Diver") is based on Hurst exponent used as a measurement of long term memory of time series. Classic (regular) and Reversal (hidden) Divergences - at your choice. Adjustable sizes and all parameters Flexible settings including VOID levels (alert function in place, arrows to show in which direction to trade) No re-paint / No re-draw (must set CalcOnOpenBar =false) "SetIndexBuffer" available for all variables (can be used in EA) Auto-detect 4- and 5-digit p
Bollinger Band MT4 Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
Indicators
BB Scanner MT4  is a powerful, next-generation market scanner that detects Bollinger Bands breakouts across multiple symbols and timeframes. It provides a modern, interactive dashboard that displays signals, entry price, target levels, stop loss, and real-time status — all in one place. Key Features Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Scanning (auto or custom list) Precise BB Breakout Detection (Buy/Sell with ATR-based targets) Automatic Target 1, Target 2, Stop Loss calculation ️ Modern
Binary 24 Hours
Sahil Shokeen
Indicators
24 Hours BO is designed for trading manually on brokers like iq option,alpari,pocket option,quotex,olymp trade,binomo etc. The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended timeframe is М5 and the expiration time is 5-15 minutes. The indicator works on any currency pairs. Arrows are not re-painted and appear only when a new candle appears! Trade sessions: any (24 hours); Currency pairs: any. Working timeframe: M5; Expiration time: 5-15 minutes. Entry Type - INTRBAR
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
4.3 (10)
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Do
More from author
Scalper for currency pairs
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The EA is designed for trading gold on the M1 timeframe. There is no martingale and no averaging. The most profitable option for trading is scalping. I recommend brokers with a minimum spread and with a minimum commission. The adviser has many functions that can optimize the adviser for any forex instrument. But the default settings are perfect for gold trading Description of the input parameters of the Expert Advisor Step                   _ The offset of the pending order from the price   
Signal histogram scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator is a general indicator in the form of a histogram and signals without redrawing and delay. The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in tandem with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on the M5 timeframe. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears as green and red circles. The "Signal histogram scalper" indicator is intended for scalping
Trend ind arr
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Arrow indicator without redrawing and delay The indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in conjunction with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on lower timeframes. The signal is generated inside the candle and appears as blue and red arrows. Displays signals at the zero bar Settings Step : Calculation of bars in history Bar : Shows bars in history Delta : Offset of the signal from the candle
FREE
Trend zone ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор "Trend zone" Помощник трейдеру, показывает на  графике  текущую тенденцию. Он надеюсь станет незаменимым индикатором в ваше трейдинге. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не меняет свои значения про переключение временных периодов The "Trend zone" indicator is a trader's assistant, shows the current trend on the chart. I hope it will become an indispensable indicator in your trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not change its values about switching time periods
FREE
The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO   Забудьте о красивых тестах на истории — советник Night Rider EA уже работает на опережение! Посмотрим правде в глаза: самая большая проблема большинства автоматических торговых систем заключается в том, что все они показывают очень хорошие результаты при тестировании на истории, но лишь немногие из них действительно работают на реальных счетах. Это очень неприятно, особенно когда вы доверяете им свои кровно заработанные деньги. (Не говоря уже о куче советников
Hedging Adviser EA
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Hedging Adviser EA Hedging Adviser EA It allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent back-and-forth hedging mechanism. I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". Hedging Adviser EA uses
Market maker move GOLD
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
The “Market maker move" indicator is written for trading GOLD on M5 The indicator perfectly confirms the rebound or breakdown of the support and resistance levels. The indicator does not lag, does not redraw, and does not change values during testing. With proper use of the “Market maker move" indicator, you can trade almost without drawdown. To do this, you just need to plot the support and resistance levels on the chart. The “Market maker move" indicator is a powerful assistant for trading. Th
Cps
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  превосходно показывает экстремумы цены. Для торговли по данному индикатору рекомендую торговать по сигналам старших таймфреймов.  Индикатор не перерисовывается и не меняет значения в истории.  The indicator perfectly shows price extremes. To trade on this indicator, I recommend trading on the signals of the higher timeframes. The indicator does not redraw and does not change the values in the history.
Resistance Support ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Не перерисовывается и не меняет свои значения при переключении таймфреймов. С индикатором можно работать как на пробой уровней так и на отбой уровней поддержки и сопротивления Indicator of support and resistance levels. It does not redraw and does not change its values when switching timeframes. With the indicator, you can work both on the breakdown of levels and on the rebound of support and resistance levels
Super MA ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  Супер МА  является трендовым индикатором и отлично справляется определением текущей тенденции. Ею можно пользоваться как для скальпинга так и для торговли внутри дня. Сигналы индикатора не перерисовываются и не меняют свои значения после закрытия бара  The Super MA indicator is a trend indicator and does an excellent job of determining the current trend. It can be used both for scalping and for intraday trading. The indicator signals do not redraw and do not change their values after
Resistance support levels ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  уровней поддержки и сопротивления отлично показывает на графике все силовые уровни от всех таймфреймов. Рекомендую торговать уровни старших таймфреймов. Индикатор на текущем таймфрейме обновляться как только на графике  появится новый сетап  The indicator of support and resistance levels perfectly shows all power levels from all timeframes on the chart. I recommend trading higher timeframe levels. The indicator on the current timeframe is updated as soon as a new setup appears on the
Volume indicator ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор объёмов отличный помощник в трейдинге. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не меняет значения при переключении таймфреймов. Индикатор объёмов MTF, показывает текущую тенденцию на графиках. Рекомендую торговать в сторону сигналов старших таймфреймов  The volume indicator is a great assistant in trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not change values when switching timeframes. MTF volume indicator, shows the current trend on the charts. I recommend trading in the direction of highe
ZigZag without redrawing
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
ZigZag предназначается для анализа движений цен с заданной амплитудой. Индикатор изображает только самые важные развороты, что значительно облегчает оценку графиков.   Стрелки показывают БАР, на котором последний Low/High полностью сформирован. ZigZag is designed to analyze price movements with a given amplitude. The indicator shows only the most important reversals, which greatly facilitates the evaluation of charts. The arrows show the BAR where the last Low/High is fully formed.
Super Ma Arrows
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  Super Ma Arrows состоит из модифицированной средней скользящей и стрелок.  Индикатор предназначен для скальпинга. Индикатор  Super Ma Arrows не перерисовывает не меняет значения при переключении таймфреймов The Super Ma Arrows indicator consists of a modified moving average and arrows. The indicator is designed for scalping. The Super Ma Arrows indicator does not redraw does not change values when switching timeframes
Nostradamus ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор " Nostradamus ind" мощный инструмент для торговли на рынке форекс. " Nostradamus ind" не перерисовывается и не меняет свои значения при переключении временных периодов.  The "Nostradamus ind" indicator is a powerful tool for trading on the forex market. "Nostradamus ind" does not redraw and does not change its values when switching time periods.
Trend direction indi
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  "Trend direction ind" является трендовым индикатором.  Индикатор  "Trend direction ind"не запаздывает, выдает сигналы на нулевом баре и не перерисовывает при переключении таимфреймов.  С индикатором  "Trend direction ind" вы будете с легкостью определять текущую тенденцию. The "Trend direction ind" indicator is a trend indicator. The "Trend direction ind" indicator does not lag, gives signals at the zero bar and does not redraw when switching time frames. With the "Trend direction ind
BO indicator at zero bar
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор "BO  indicator at zero bar" для торговли бинарных опционов. Индикатор выдаёт свои сигналы на нулевом баре не перерисовывает и не меняет свои показатели при переключении временных периодов. Рекомендую использовать индикатор совместно с другим индикатором как фильтр  "BO indicator at zero bar" indicator for binary options trading. The indicator gives its signals on the zero bar, does not redraw and does not change its indicators when switching time periods. I recommend using the indicato
Reversal zone
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор "Reversal zone" показывает силовые уровни  и возможные точки разворота на текущем графике. Индикатор "Reversal zone" поможет трейдеру разобраться с текущей ситуацией The "Reverse zone" indicator shows power levels and possible reversal points on the current chart. The "Reverse zone" indicator will help the trader to deal with the current situation
Zigzag levels ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор "Zigzag levels" основан на индикаторе зигзаг.  Индикатор показывает зоны уровней поддержки и сопротивления относительно индикатору зигзаг. Индикатор "Zigzag levels" сделает хорошую службу в вашем трейдинге. Всем больших профитов!!! The Zigzag levels indicator is based on the zigzag indicator. The indicator shows the zones of support and resistance levels relative to the zigzag indicator. The Zigzag levels indicator will do a good service in your trading. Big profits for everyone!!!
Adequate ind
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
My indicator is a great helper in the forex market. It shows possible market reversals with absolute accuracy. My indicator does not redraw and does not change values when switching timeframes. It works perfectly on all timeframes and can become a key indicator in your strategy. I would like to note that flexible indicator settings allow you to adapt the indicator to your strategy and can make a big contribution to your profitable strategy, although everything is already laid down in this indica
Tulpor
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Advisor TULPOR EA it allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent hedging mechanism "back and forth". I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - the TULPOR EA ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Recovery Zone Algorithm" (TULPOR EA). By default, the Expert Advisor is optemized for trading EUR/USD on the H1 timeframe
Support 17 EA SELL
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
I present to your attention a brand new advisor "Support 17 EA". The "Support 17 EA" Expert Advisor is unique in that it finds entry points using the built-in indicator of the maximum and minimum price levels. The Expert Advisor has a stop loss and take profit and works on the principle of martingale, which allows you to withdraw unprofitable trades into a plus. The Expert Advisor has a trailing stop function, which allows the Adviser to work on the built-in indicator in the "Scalping" mode.   T
Master Signal
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор показывает точки входа. Индикатор не перерисовывает и не исчезает в истории. Индикатор может служить дополнением вашей торговой стратегии.  При желание можно настроить индикатор как на агрессивную торговлю( но в этом случае будет много ложных сигналов) так же на пассивную торговлю. Хорошие показатели индикатор показывает сигналы на валютной паре GBPUSD  на минутном таймфрейме. 
Reversal 2
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
The "REVERSAL" indicator is a pointer indicator without redrawing and delay. The "REVERSAL" indicator shows the best trend entry points on the chart. It is better to use it in tandem with other trend indicators as a filter. The indicator shows good results on all timeframes. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears as blue and red arrows. If you reduce the amplitude, then you can trade in the style of scalping
Skalper PRO
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
The "Scalper_PRO" indicator is a basement indicator in the form of two lines and signals without redrawing or lag on the chart. The "Scalper_PRO" indicator shows on the chart the best entry points along the trend. The indicator shows good results on the M1 timeframe. The signal is generated after the candle closes and appears in the form of blue and red arrows with preliminary signals in the form of dots. The "Scalper_PRO" indicator is designed for scalping. The screenshots show examples of posi
Blocking EA US30
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
We present to your attention an innovative advisor "Blocking EA US30". This advisor is not a martingale. Our new advisor is developed on the basis of hedging instead of stop orders, it blocks a negative order and exits blocking using a smart algorithm. The advisor has a deposit protection trading system. The trading advisor "Blocking MEANS 30" was developed by a team of programmers over several months for trading on the US30 index on a minute timeframe. The advisor was optimized by the broker FP
Probability theory
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The trading advisor is designed to trade the currency pair "USDJPY" on a minute chart. The trading strategy is based on probability theory. The advisor uses a fixed stop loss and take profit with a ratio of one to two. For recovery, the advisor partially uses the recovery coefficient of the increase in volume. Although the advisor uses martingale, it does not trade against the trend and does not accumulate unprofitable positions. The advisor has more than thirty trading strategies built into it
Zorro scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Здравствуйте господа трейдеры! Сегодня для вашего внимания я предоставляю свой инновационный индикатор zorro. Индикатор предоставляется в виде ценового канала нисходящего или восходящего тренда. Сигналы на покупку или на продажу генерируются тогда когда цена пробивает горизонтальную линию ценового канала снизу вверх или сверху вниз.Точки входа указаны в виде стрелок. Индикатор может работать на любых таймфреймах и давать хорошую прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает и не меняет свои значения. Та
Gold bot 100
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The Gold BOT Trading Advisor is designed for trading gold and other major currency pairs. The uniqueness of this expert is that he can withdraw a deposit five times a month. The unique algorithm of the Gold BOT Expert Advisor allows you to earn steadily on the Forex market. Despite the fact that the ADVISOR uses the trading martingale method, he knows how to quickly get out of this situation. The well-thought-out algorithm of the trading advisor does not allow you to open trades against the tren
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review