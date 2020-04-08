Powerful trend indicator
- Indicators
- Murodil Eminjonov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Индикатор Powerful trend indicator превосходно показывает текущую тенденцию. Индикатор Powerful trend indicator не перерисовывает не меняет свои значения. Советую пользоваться тремя периодами индикатора для фильтра сигналов.
The Powerful trend indicator perfectly shows the current trend. The Powerful trend indicator does not redraw or change its values. I advise you to use three periods of the indicator to filter signals.