Trender Line
- Indicators
-
Shao ChenContact with wechat: yihuitec
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a trend-tracking indicator that determines the change in trend through changes in color.
It can capture the big trend market and assist trend traders to enter and hold positions.
A small rebound in the market will be filtered until the end of the trend.
In the turbulent market, the horizontal line in the indicator can also be used as a support or pressure reference.
More EA&Indicators click here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chenshaofei/seller
parameter
- Period - indicator period (large stability, small sensitivity)