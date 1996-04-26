Trender Line

This is a trend-tracking indicator that determines the change in trend through changes in color.

It can capture the big trend market and assist trend traders to enter and hold positions.

A small rebound in the market will be filtered until the end of the trend.

In the turbulent market, the horizontal line in the indicator can also be used as a support or pressure reference.

More EA&Indicators click here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chenshaofei/seller

parameter

  • Period - indicator period (large stability, small sensitivity)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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