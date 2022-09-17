Binary 24 Hours

24 Hours BO is designed for trading manually on brokers like iq option,alpari,pocket option,quotex,olymp trade,binomo etc.


The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended timeframe is М5 and the expiration time is 5-15 minutes. The indicator works on any currency pairs.

Arrows are not re-painted and appear only when a new candle appears!

  • Trade sessions: any (24 hours);
  • Currency pairs: any.
  • Working timeframe: M5;
  • Expiration time: 5-15 minutes.
  • Entry Type - INTRBAR


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Sahil Shokeen
Utilities
RavexAlgo — Change Template on All Charts [MT5] Apply Any Template to All Open Charts in One Click By RavexAlgo   |   www.ravexalgo.com   |  Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)   Overview The RavexAlgo Change Template Script  for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a professional-grade utility script that allows traders to instantly apply any saved chart template across all open charts simultaneously   — with a single click. No more manually switching templates chart by chart. Save time, maintain visual consistency,
FREE
Trading Sessions Timings
Sahil Shokeen
Indicators
The Sessions Partition Indicator draws clear, accurate session separators for the Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions. It automatically adapts to your broker’s server time and allows full GMT customization. Designed especially for IC Markets (Winter – GMT+2) , this indicator gives traders a clean visual structure of the market’s intraday phases – making session-based strategies MUCH easier to follow. Key Features 4 Major Forex Sessions Marked Sydney Session Tokyo Session Lon
FREE
Change Template All
Sahil Shokeen
Utilities
Change Symbol of all charts with a single click. Place this file in Scripts folder to make it work. Enter your desired chart and me and apply this script to any chart. It will change all charts to that particular chart. For any help - telegram - @binaryguruofficial Feel free to use this free script. May god bless you with big profits Good Luck for your trading. Regards : Binary Guru
FREE
GenisysX Knight
Sahil Shokeen
Experts
------ GOOD LUCK   -----   EA is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. Uses only 3 pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD.  Real account   monitoring ; Much   cheaper   than simila
League X7
Sahil Shokeen
5 (1)
Experts
League X7  is an advanced Expert Advisor for trading the EURUSD pair on H1 timeframe with an accuracy and performances never seen before. Other forex pairs can also be traded using the League X7 EA on multiple pairs and different timeframes using customized settings. Contact me in personal after purchasing the EA for these settings. The League X7 is fully active and can trade multiple times per day. You can now finally grow your account 5X using the   League X7   EA All trades are protected by
Day Support and Resistance
Sahil Shokeen
Experts
Support & Resistance Breakout EA — Professional Market Structure Trading Robot The Support & Resistance Breakout EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture high-probability breakout opportunities around major market structure levels. The EA automatically detects strong Support & Resistance zones, waits for clean breakout confirmations, and executes trades with complete risk-management, filters, and optional martingale systems. This EA is built for traders who want a stable, ru
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