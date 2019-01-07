Scalping Indicator Pro mt4

Scalping Indicator Pro is a powerful indicator that works in trend as well as non trending market conditions. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Scalping Indicator Pro is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.





Check out the indicator in action. [Video demonstration below]







Why use Scalping Indicator Pro?

Great for novice traders as well as experienced traders.

Low risk entries.

Doesn't repaints.



No additional Indicator is needed.

Its a trading strategy itself.

It is perfect for scalping and swing trades.

Simple and easy to use.



Works in both trending and non trending markets.

Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.



Can be integrated in Expert Advisors.



How to trade with Scalping Indicator Pro?

If you are a visual learner,you can skip reading content below and watch the video demonstration.



When you deploy the indicator on the chart, you'll see two lines. Thick golden line is "Trend Line". Thin pink line is "Signal Line".

Trend line is used to determine the trend as well as used to enter the market. Signal line is used only to enter the market.



"Trend line or Golden line" is used to predict the trend of the market. When the golden line goes below lowerlevel (Level 20) and rises up, it means the market conditions are turning bullish. When the golden line goes above the upperlevel (Level 80) and falls, it means the market conditions are turning bearish. If the golden line is below level 20 and isn't rising above level 20, it means the market is bearish. If the golden line is above level 80 and isn't falling below level 80, it means the market is bullish.

"Signal line or Pink line" is to used only for entries. If the golden line is staying above level 80 (Bullish Market) and pink line goes below level 20 then it can be a potential time to enter the market and go long. If the golden line is staying below level 80(Bearish Market) and pink line goes above level 20 then it can be a potential time to enter the market and go short. Pink line or Signal line assists traders to ride the trend as well as help traders enter in market with tighter stop loss. You can place the stop-loss just few pips above or below the entry or the last highest high or lowest low.



Although no additional indicator is required, you can definitely combine other indicators with Scalping Indicator Pro to form your trading strategy.



Avoid trading during high-volatility/news events.It is highly rewarding to master this indicator. Practice and backtest your strategy before going live.





Good Luck!







Indicator Parameters

