Scalping Indicator Pro mt4

4.13

Scalping Indicator Pro is a powerful indicator that works in trend as well as non trending market conditions. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Scalping Indicator Pro is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.


Check out the indicator in action. [Video demonstration below]


Why use Scalping Indicator Pro?

  • Great for novice traders as well as experienced traders.
  • Low risk entries.
  • Doesn't repaints.
  • No additional Indicator is needed.
  • Its a trading strategy itself.
  • It is perfect for scalping and swing trades.
  • Simple and easy to use.
  • Works in both trending and non trending markets.
  • Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.
  • Can be integrated in Expert Advisors.

How to trade with Scalping Indicator Pro?

If you are a visual learner,you can skip reading content below and watch the video demonstration.

When you deploy the indicator on the chart, you'll see two lines. Thick golden line is "Trend Line". Thin pink line is "Signal Line".

Trend line is used to determine the trend as well as used to enter the market. Signal line is used only to enter the market.

"Trend line or Golden line" is used to predict the trend of the market. When the golden line goes below lowerlevel (Level 20) and rises up, it means the market conditions are turning bullish. When the golden line goes above the upperlevel (Level 80) and falls, it means the market conditions are turning bearish. If the golden line is below level 20 and isn't rising above level 20, it means the market is bearish. If the golden line is above level 80 and isn't falling below level 80, it means the market is bullish.

"Signal line or Pink line" is to used only for entries. If the golden line is staying above level 80 (Bullish Market) and pink line goes below level 20 then it can be a potential time to enter the market and go long. If the golden line is staying below level 80(Bearish Market) and pink line goes above level 20 then it can be a potential time to enter the market and go short. Pink line or Signal line assists traders to ride the trend as well as help traders enter in market with tighter stop loss. You can place the stop-loss just few pips above or below the entry or the last highest high or lowest low.

Although no additional indicator is required, you can definitely combine other indicators with Scalping Indicator Pro to form your trading strategy.

Avoid trading during high-volatility/news events.It is highly rewarding to master this indicator. Practice and backtest your strategy before going live.


Good Luck!


Indicator Parameters

  • Slow Period = The period used to calculate EMA for "Trend Line".
  • Slow SIP  = The SIP calculation period for "Trend Line"
  • Fast Period =  The period used to calculate EMA for "Signal Line"
  • Fast SIP = The SIP calculation period for "Signal Line"
  • Upper Level = Level to be drawn in indicator window and used for popup/email/mobile alerts.
  • Lower Level = Level to be drawn in indicator window and used for popup/email/mobile alerts.
  • PopUp Alerts = Enable/Disable PopUp alerts when the trend changes or a new buy/sell signal appears.
  • Push Notification = Enable/Disable Push Notification when the trend changes or a new buy/sell signal appears.
  • Email Alerts = Enable/Disable email alerts when the trend changes or a new buy/sell signal appears.
  • Trend Line Alert Type - Customize the alert you want receive for the trend line. (NEW FEATURE- 2.1 UPDATE!)
  • Signal Line Alert Type - Customize the alert you want receive for the signal line. (NEW FEATURE- 2.1 UPDATE!)
Reviews 79
10415460
51
10415460 2021.11.08 21:58 
 

Very good product. This is the by far the best indicator i ever bought and used! t.y

PipSnatchers
61
PipSnatchers 2021.02.20 06:03 
 

I really like this indicator. When used on pairs with the rules set by the designer, it works very well. You need to also have some knowledge about reading charts, so you can make the best judgement on when to enter a trade using this indicator. It seems to work best with higher time frames like 15m and up. I am satisfied with my purchase.

Sathomaso
218
Sathomaso 2020.02.26 10:08 
 

It's always easy to believe something "works" or "doesn't work" when it's hyped and you don't know anything about the person who reviews. I don't care! You are looking at an excellent trend indicator. It indicates opportunities in TREND markets. HENCE: Understanding and following basic concepts of win/loss ratio, support/resistance, fundamentals, sentiment etc is absolutely inevitable. I have this indicator on my charts for about 1.5 years and status quo: It's here to stay forever. Why? Because I don't want to find the holy grail anymore. Amit's community (and me too) studied per trial-and-error for a very long time combinations with other indicators to filter out bad trades. In search of that fully automated EA which prints money for you. For me the bottomline was: Waste of time. Simplicity wins. And this indi is simple AF. I do the technical analysis manually now, nothing else on my charts excxept Volume, Keylevels and the SIP indi. I focus on breaks and rejections of keylevels in higher TFs of major pairs. I control the only 2 things I can control: Risk and Timing. When you are not greedy, log in your profits quick and let the remaining position run with SL at break even, it's not possible to have losing weeks. Don't get me wrong, this took years in my case. But once I understood, it's like heaven folks.

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GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Indicators
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Gold Scalper Indicator
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Indicators
GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
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MA Crossover Arrows
Amit Goyal
4.7 (23)
Indicators
MA Crossover Arrows is a simple indicator that draws arrows and alerts when two moving averages crossover. Supported types of moving averages Simple Exponential Smoothed Linear Weighted Supported Price types Close Open High Low Median Price (HL/2) Typical (HLC/3) Weighted Close (HLCC/4) When the fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average, a green up arrow will appear on the chart. When the fast moving average crosses below the slow moving average, a red down arrow will appear on
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James Timpson
542
James Timpson 2022.05.15 04:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

10415460
51
10415460 2021.11.08 21:58 
 

Very good product. This is the by far the best indicator i ever bought and used! t.y

Bruno Rosa
3207
Bruno Rosa 2021.04.27 09:24 
 

I am using this GREAT EA for trading with Scalping Indicator pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65559 Highly recommended!

PipSnatchers
61
PipSnatchers 2021.02.20 06:03 
 

I really like this indicator. When used on pairs with the rules set by the designer, it works very well. You need to also have some knowledge about reading charts, so you can make the best judgement on when to enter a trade using this indicator. It seems to work best with higher time frames like 15m and up. I am satisfied with my purchase.

Abdulrahman Alawi
208
Abdulrahman Alawi 2020.08.15 15:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

M.Ajorluo Ajorluo
35
M.Ajorluo Ajorluo 2020.03.19 10:44 
 

useless

Sathomaso
218
Sathomaso 2020.02.26 10:08 
 

It's always easy to believe something "works" or "doesn't work" when it's hyped and you don't know anything about the person who reviews. I don't care! You are looking at an excellent trend indicator. It indicates opportunities in TREND markets. HENCE: Understanding and following basic concepts of win/loss ratio, support/resistance, fundamentals, sentiment etc is absolutely inevitable. I have this indicator on my charts for about 1.5 years and status quo: It's here to stay forever. Why? Because I don't want to find the holy grail anymore. Amit's community (and me too) studied per trial-and-error for a very long time combinations with other indicators to filter out bad trades. In search of that fully automated EA which prints money for you. For me the bottomline was: Waste of time. Simplicity wins. And this indi is simple AF. I do the technical analysis manually now, nothing else on my charts excxept Volume, Keylevels and the SIP indi. I focus on breaks and rejections of keylevels in higher TFs of major pairs. I control the only 2 things I can control: Risk and Timing. When you are not greedy, log in your profits quick and let the remaining position run with SL at break even, it's not possible to have losing weeks. Don't get me wrong, this took years in my case. But once I understood, it's like heaven folks.

yigtum
433
yigtum 2020.01.25 16:47 
 

Does anybody make money? just show me :))).. If you ask the people how much you make money , nobody can show the profit.. Just check for 2 or 3 mounths and try it but dont forget the spreads :))).. You will find the answer. This indicator is just modify the 2 stoch. Please one person show me the profit. But I am talking about total profit. not just one or two profit. TOTAL... :)) Nobody can show us. If you want to spend your money , just buy it. After that you will start to spend your time to find the solutions. Because you have paid 200 usd and It must be work :)) But It will not work :))

akaziaa
307
akaziaa 2019.11.28 14:53 
 

Is there still an update that integrates the ninja line?

34768trah
59
34768trah 2019.10.29 06:58 
 

НЕ НРАВИТСЯ МНЕ ВАШ ИНДИКАТОР!

8601567
789
8601567 2019.10.20 23:02 
 

I have had this indicator for about 8 months now, and I have not had the opportunities the video describes. In the video you see very clear up and down 80/20 signals, but that has not been my experience. For current example, the GBP/USD Daily chart. The Trendline is resting on the very bottom below the 20 since approximately July 9th, 2019. On September 3rd, 2019 it created a second higher high. But, the Yellow/Trend line is still sitting on the bottom. It (Yellow/Trend line) did not break the 20 line until October 16th, 2019. At the time of this review it is making its third higher high and has not even crossed the 50. I try only to trade the higher time frames to weed out the noise. Maybe the indicator is not suited for higher time frames, I don't know. While I would argue the creator of this indicator is a very kind and friendly fellow, this indicator is not worth almost 200 dollars. It is too slow in telling me when to get into the trade after the third higher high.

evilxerof
21
evilxerof 2019.10.04 19:25 
 

Amit did a great work on developing this indicator. He is also very supportive.

AgeTrader
104
AgeTrader 2019.09.28 04:33 
 

This is the only indicator on MQL5 that has paid for it self many times over. Anyone who puts a bit of effort into learning this indicator will be rewarded heavily.

The creator is really helpful and sets out exactly how to make money using the indicator.

Sio Fong Fok
320
Sio Fong Fok 2019.09.27 08:40 
 

its really great indicator in the world , thx

[Deleted] 2019.09.16 14:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ynal Al Khalil
1632
Ynal Al Khalil 2019.09.13 19:25 
 

do I have to change the settings of this indicator .... is there any good settings ???

Ricardo Walter Willi Wenzel
278
Ricardo Walter Willi Wenzel 2019.09.06 09:05 
 

*** I just discovered a new easy scalping strategy with fixed TP and SL. No long and big Draw Downs! Contact me for more info. :-) ***

Don't use this Indicator as a stand alone. I never worked good for me. But I found a way to use it profitably now.

oosh oosh
148
oosh oosh 2019.08.28 21:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Quinten7
1044
Quinten7 2019.08.28 09:57 
 

Excellent indicator. Using it for months and i´m in profit. Spent a lot of money on indis, so far SIP is the best. Downloaded so called alternative (322STOCH7wHTSTOCH2 Alert.mt4), compared it to SIP different time frames multiple pairs. Not too bad for a free indi but way too volatile, too many fake signals. Of Course, all oscillators look similar on superficial level. SIP is a great indi, but it is just that: an indicator, not a complete system. You still might need additional indis (i use currency strength for confirmation and support/resistance). Good money management, fundamental and technical analysis, reading news, sentiment and keep your emotions in check. Like every indi SIP is more reliable on higher tf. Had excellent results in h4 with same trend in d1 and entry timed in h1. Imho key is to respect ninja line. Thank you.

crimson
456
crimson 2019.08.20 15:27 
 

useless - this indicator is a scam. just another expression of bollinger bands. Don't waste your money.

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