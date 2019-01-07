Scalping Indicator Pro mt4
- Indicators
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Amit GoyalThere is no chance, no destiny, no fate, that can hinder or control the firm resolve of a determined soul. -Ella Wheeler Wilcox
Many of life's failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up. - Thomas A Edison.
- Version: 3.12
- Updated: 26 April 2019
- Activations: 10
Scalping Indicator Pro is a powerful indicator that works in trend as well as non trending market conditions. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Scalping Indicator Pro is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.
Why use Scalping Indicator Pro?
- Great for novice traders as well as experienced traders.
- Low risk entries.
- Doesn't repaints.
- No additional Indicator is needed.
- Its a trading strategy itself.
- It is perfect for scalping and swing trades.
- Simple and easy to use.
- Works in both trending and non trending markets.
- Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.
- Can be integrated in Expert Advisors.
How to trade with Scalping Indicator Pro?
If you are a visual learner,you can skip reading content below and watch the video demonstration.
When you deploy the indicator on the chart, you'll see two lines. Thick golden line is "Trend Line". Thin pink line is "Signal Line".
Trend line is used to determine the trend as well as used to enter the market. Signal line is used only to enter the market.
"Trend line or Golden line" is used to predict the trend of the market. When the golden line goes below lowerlevel (Level 20) and rises up, it means the market conditions are turning bullish. When the golden line goes above the upperlevel (Level 80) and falls, it means the market conditions are turning bearish. If the golden line is below level 20 and isn't rising above level 20, it means the market is bearish. If the golden line is above level 80 and isn't falling below level 80, it means the market is bullish.
"Signal line or Pink line" is to used only for entries. If the golden line is staying above level 80 (Bullish Market) and pink line goes below level 20 then it can be a potential time to enter the market and go long. If the golden line is staying below level 80(Bearish Market) and pink line goes above level 20 then it can be a potential time to enter the market and go short. Pink line or Signal line assists traders to ride the trend as well as help traders enter in market with tighter stop loss. You can place the stop-loss just few pips above or below the entry or the last highest high or lowest low.
Although no additional indicator is required, you can definitely combine other indicators with Scalping Indicator Pro to form your trading strategy.
Good Luck!
Indicator Parameters
- Slow Period = The period used to calculate EMA for "Trend Line".
- Slow SIP = The SIP calculation period for "Trend Line"
- Fast Period = The period used to calculate EMA for "Signal Line"
- Fast SIP = The SIP calculation period for "Signal Line"
- Upper Level = Level to be drawn in indicator window and used for popup/email/mobile alerts.
- Lower Level = Level to be drawn in indicator window and used for popup/email/mobile alerts.
- PopUp Alerts = Enable/Disable PopUp alerts when the trend changes or a new buy/sell signal appears.
- Push Notification = Enable/Disable Push Notification when the trend changes or a new buy/sell signal appears.
- Email Alerts = Enable/Disable email alerts when the trend changes or a new buy/sell signal appears.
- Trend Line Alert Type - Customize the alert you want receive for the trend line. (NEW FEATURE- 2.1 UPDATE!)
- Signal Line Alert Type - Customize the alert you want receive for the signal line. (NEW FEATURE- 2.1 UPDATE!)
Very good product. This is the by far the best indicator i ever bought and used! t.y