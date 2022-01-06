Market maker move GOLD

The “Market maker move" indicator is written for trading GOLD on M5

The indicator perfectly confirms the rebound or breakdown of the support and resistance levels.

The indicator does not lag, does not redraw, and does not change values during testing. With proper use of the “Market maker move" indicator, you can trade almost without drawdown. To do this, you just need to plot the support and resistance levels on the chart.

The “Market maker move" indicator is a powerful assistant for trading. The indicator gives a signal on the first candle of the trend reversal from the level. The “Market maker move” indicator can be used by both professionals and novechki. Before using, I strongly ask you to study the indicator signals.



